Danica McKellar Reveals She Love Was in Triangle With Candace Cameron Bure When They Were 13

The Wonder Years actress Danica McKellar shared a story at That's4Entertainment's' 90s Con event that she "found out years later" that she and her friend Full House star Candance Cameron Bure had inadvertently dated the same guy in the 1980s. "So, in 1989, I believe it was, there was this party that a teen magazine was putting on, and [Growing Pains star] Jeremy Miller, who was also a young actor, he was at this party," she said, per Fox News Digital.

"He asked me to be his girlfriend. And I was like, 'Yes!' And I didn't know at the time, but I guess Candace thought that she and Jeremy were dating," McKellar explained. "[It's] so silly. I mean, we were so young. We were like 13 years old. So, this was not any kind of serious relationship we're talking about." According to McKellar, she did not find out until she appeared on Dancing with the Stars "years later." "I found out that she was like, 'Oh, we were dating.' I'm like, 'What?' So, Jeremy, tsk tsk, not good," she said with a laugh. "But luckily my friendship with Candace has survived just fine."

Miller also discussed the romantic conflict in 2015, but his version was somewhat different. He recalls dating Bure when he was 11 years old because Kirk, her older brother, was his Growing Pains co-star. "Candace and I were 'going together.' You know, we didn't go anywhere; we were kids… There's no going anywhere, you just were 'together,' whatever the heck that meant!" Miller recalled during a 2015 Oprah: Where Are They Now special, per Huffington Post.

But, then, Miller first encountered McKellar at an event for Teen Beat magazine when he was 12 years old. "I was pretty smitten from day one," he said. "She was a couple of years older than me at that point. I was 12, I think she was 14. She had no interest in me whatsoever because I was younger. But that did not deter me." According to Miller, he broke up with Bure in order to take McKellar out. "Apparently, I broke Candace's heart at that point," he said. The two actresses have since patched things up and have kept in touch. McKellar is now a star on Bure's new network, Great American Family, which she joined in 2022 after leaving Hallmark.