Dane Cook Sweats Away the ‘Treats’ With Girlfriend Kelsi Taylor

Comedian Dane Cook continued to show off his busy life with his 19-year-old girlfriend Kelsi Taylor on Saturday, as he posted himself, Taylor and friend Richard Pollman enjoying some post-workout smoothies.

“The Three Amigos!” Cook wrote with hashtags, “flaxmasters,” “workout complete” and “sweating away the treats.”

News of the comedic actor dating a teenager earned national attention back in January, with Cook proudly showing off the couple’s date nights on his social media pages.

“My girl [Kelsey] is one of my favorite people on the planet. She’s a talented singer but more importantly, she’s a genuine person. Check out her music and get to know her. She’s gonna go far!” Cook captioned in a photo, referencing Taylor’s aspirations to be a musician. She’s previously sung back-up for musicians like Demi Lovato and Little Big Town.

Cook didn’t actually address the sizable age gap between the two until Taylor’s 19th birthday, when he wrote a lengthy tribute to her about the “challenges” they would face.

“The next few months are work hard / play hard ones,” he wrote late on Friday night. “I’m grateful to my friends and fans who continue to support my artistic endeavors. I can’t get to where I’m going without this foundation of support. My sister & right arm [Courtney Cook] – talented & helpful x10000.

“My[girlfriend] [Kelsei Taylor] who quite simply is a gift,” Cook continued.

“More than anything you have to accept the universe is gonna challenge the s– outta you & sometimes it heaps several on you all at once. It can feel impossible – THAT is where it begins to turn. The events you must endure determine your character and the ability to cope & conclude regardless of who is pushing what button or slandering you or undermining you,” he added.

The duo had reportedly been dating for roughly a year by that point, despite it taking so long for most of social media to notice. Cook posted photos of the two on vacation in Hawaii as far back as July 2017.

“Just a couple of happy people bobbing around in the Pacific Ocean off Maui with our friends watching the sunset,” Cook wrote at the time. “This was the last day of a truly remarkable trip. For a whole week our gang never had to fill any time with any downtime “bored on vacation” activities.”

“Hiking, boating, snorkeling, dinners, movies, zip lining, waterfalls, BBQing, working out, adventuring on new beaches, swimming with turtles, hanging at the villa and just taking it all in & appreciating this moment in time,” Cook continued. “The trip was perfect but what made it unforgettable was my gf. She’s a gift. She’s my best friend. She’s one of a kind. [Thanks] Kelsi.”

Photo credit: Instagram / @DaneCook