Dane Cook Reportedly Dating 19-Year-Old Singer Kelsi Taylor

Dane Cook’s new relationship could be described as May-December, give or take a few decades.

The 45-year-old comedian has reportedly been dating 19-year-old singer Kelsi Taylor for the last year, and documenting it fully on their social media.

According to PEOPLE, the couple has been sharing their relationship on Instagram, often documenting their trips and special moments together – including Taylor’s recent 19th birthday.

Most recently, the comedian – who is 26 years older than his lady love – shared a selfie from one of their date nights, adding the hashtag “relationship goals.”

The couple also spent Thanksgiving and Christmas together in 2017, proving that this relationship is getting really serious.

“My girl [Kelsey] is one of my favorite people on the planet. She’s a talented singer but more importantly, she’s a genuine person. Check out her music and get to know her. She’s gonna go far!” Cook captioned a photo of the couple in April to support her aspiring music career.

Taylor has performed background vocals for Grammy nominees such as Demi Lovato and Little Big Town. According to IMDb, Taylor has also done some acting, playing roles in the short film My Name is Asia, as well as Television series like Up In Arms and The Funny Bunch.

The actor, who has co-starred in movies with Kate Hudson and Jessica Simpson, was previously romantically linked to Julianne Hough and Racquel Houghton.

