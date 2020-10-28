'Dancing With the Stars': Watch Tyra Banks' Glam Transformation for Her Villains Night Look

✖

Tyra Banks brought her all — as always — on Dancing with the Stars Villains Night and is now giving her fans a behind-the-scenes look at her costume transformation! The supermodel took to Instagram to show a massive change from her everyday, no makeup look, to a gorgeous blonde bombshell. "From all-natural TyTy, to Couture Mistress of the Darkness! [Black heart emoji] Who watched [Dancing with the Stars] VillainsNight on Monday?" she captioned her post.

Fans of course loved every bit of it. One fan wrote, "This was your best DWTS look yet," while someone else echoed, "I love that you keep things real. You're the best. You look great no matter what." Another one of her followers wrote, "Cover Girl put the bass in your walk. Head to toe let your whole body talk." Fans are seeming to absolutely love Banks' style and the added flare she's brought to the new season of the hit ABC series.

On Monday's episode, the remaining dancers brought their all. The three judges, Bruno Tonioli, Carrie Ann Inaba and Derek Hough kicked things off with their hair-raising villain looks. Tonioli was decked out as Beetlejuice, Inaba was Pennywise from the horror film It, and Hough was Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, while Banks was the Mistress of Darkness. During the spooky-filled episode, Cheer coach Monica Aldama was sent home as the remaining nine still compete for the Mirror Ball trophy.

While this season has posed a number of challenges with the coronavirus still very much in play, fans, dancers, judges and crew are happy to be back in the ballroom. While this year has been stressful enough, it didn't help fans when it was announced that longtime host Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews would not be invited back as the dance competition's hosts, instead, Banks stepping in to fill their shoes. This of course rocked the boat for many, with loads of skepticism and criticism from social media users.

Since Banks took her first strut down the ballroom dance floor, while she has been heavily criticized, she has proved time-and-time again that she was made for a position like this. She has handled herself well, despite the show mishaps, and has managed to come out on top each time. Adding a different feeling to this season, it's brought several smiles to faces across the United States.