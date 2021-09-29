‘Dancing With the Stars’ Fans Make Hilarious Comparisons to Tyra Banks’ Wild Outfit Change in Week 2

Tyra Banks’ wardrobe on Dancing With the Stars has been getting a lot of attention. She wore a burgundy ensemble during Monday night’s episode that featured large wings. The former supermodel says there’s a special meaning behind the look. In a recent chat with E!’s Daily Pop, Banks says it resembles her time as a Victoria’s Secret angel.

“There’s a base of that dress. It looks like a normal, beautiful dress from the ’90s,” she said of the viral look. “Then I go on the stage in front of the audience and everybody, and I put on the wing thing. And everybody was like, ‘Oh!’ because they thought the first thing was the normal dress. I call it Victoria’s Secret wangs. It’s not wings. It’s got an A. That’s how we did it.”

Banks, 47, loved the look. It was designed by Julian Mendez Couture and styled by the company’s creative directors Natalia Barzilai and Eric Archibald. Banks posted questions about the outfit on her 6.8 million Instagram followers on her page, asking her followers if the ruffles on the gown were ‘wings or a fan?’

However, Dancing With the Stars fans were less than impressed. Some compared her look to that of a dinosaur. Others were simply confused.

Traveling back in time

https://twitter.com/ApatheticVol/status/1442659578634702851?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Banks’ dress made this Twitter user think of the dinosaur times. The animal may be extinct, but Banks has brought them back to life.

More food comparsions

https://twitter.com/AshleyJRMC/status/1442661195954196482?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Another Twitter user is in the mood for pasta. They say Banks’ dress is a replica of farfalle pasta.

Tyra Banks’ ensemble is making one social media user hungry

https://twitter.com/sarambcraft/status/1442659679805616129?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

One Twitter user wants a nice bowl of pasta. She says Banks’ ruffled dress sparked her appetite.

Tyra Banks turns the coronavirus into fashion

https://twitter.com/cindywalsh1990/status/1442664471235813376?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

If there was a face to the coronavirus, it would apparently be Tyra Banks’ ensemble. This Twitter user says Banks’ dress and ruffles resemble the COVID-19 official symbol.

Tyra Banks should be replaced, according to some

https://twitter.com/saandrab58/status/1442664076589604870?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

This Twitter user says Banks should be replaced. Many were not happy when Banks was announced as a host of the show.

T-Rex Anyone?

https://twitter.com/septemberluv90/status/1442659551321460744?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

This Twitter user posted side-by-side pics of Banks and a dinosaur. They are wondering why she’d choose the outfit.