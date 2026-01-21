‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 34 Finalist Announces Netflix Show

One Dancing with the Stars finalist is headed back to reality TV.

Alix Earle, who placed second on the last season of DWTS behind Robert Irwin, is well-known for her series of “Get Ready With Me” videos on TikTok that she began six years ago. Now, Netflix is taking her talents from social media to streaming with a new reality series focused on her life.

The show will focus on Earle’s life with her family and friends, including her sister and fellow TikTok creator Ashtin Earle. Fulwell Entertainment, the company behind the most recent batch of Kardashian-focused reality TV, is responsible for the series.

It comes as reality TV is having a bit of a resurgence in popular culture, thanks to shows like The Traitors, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives and Love Thy Nader posting huge numbers while classic shows like Survivor reach major milestones.

Netflix’s official synopsis for the series describes Earle as “Gen Z’s ultimate It Girl,” noting her 13 million followers, as she takes “the next big jump in her career.” The series will “document the real-time messiness of a young woman in transition” to even higher success.

Earle certainly has plenty of familiar faces in her life to put on camera: in the past few years, she dated San Diego Padres utilityman Tyler Wade and Houston Texans wide receiver Braxton Berrios, and was recently spotted over Christmas with football legend Tom Brady.

“I share a lot of my life on social media, and people think they know everything there is to know about me and my family, but honestly, there’s still so much more,” Earle said in a statement. “We are so happy to partner with Netflix on this show about our fun, loving, sometimes chaotic modern family, and how we always show up for each other through it all.”