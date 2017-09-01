‘Dancing With the Stars’ Host Erin Andrews Marries NHL Star Jarret Stoll

Erin Andrews and Canadian NHL player, Jarret Stoll tied the knot this weekend in Montana.

A source confirms to PEOPLE that the two were married in Montana on Saturday with the pair exchanging their vows in a breathtaking sunset ceremony.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The two said their “I dos” in front of small group of friends and family, then celebrated with a reception, all designed by celebrity wedding planner, Yifat Oren.

Ahead of the nuptials, Andrews took to Instagram to share a beautiful sunset in the western state captioning the image with only the word, “Stop.”

MORE: Erin Andrews Reveals Details About Wanting ‘To Have Kids’

Stop A post shared by Erin Andrews (@erinandrews) on Jun 20, 2017 at 8:33pm PDT

Andrews and Stoll started dating in 2012 with the sportscaster and Dancing With the Stars host confirming the big news in December of last year.

In an interview with Good Morning America, Andrews opened up about their romantic engagement, which happened at Disneyland’s Club 33 this past January. It was a moment that left the 39-year-old “bawling like a child.”

“We went there for Christmas to see the Christmas decorations, and we had a lovely dinner there, and he did it right there at dinner at Disneyland,” she revealed during her appearance.

Earlier this month, Andrews dished to Health magazine how she and Stoll actually grew closer after her cervical cancer diagnosis.

“It was a huge step for my relationship with my boyfriend at the time,” Andrews shared. “We hadn’t even been discussing marriage. We hadn’t discussed babies! It really puts things on the fast track for you — because you have an oncologist saying to you, ‘We highly recommend that you guys do your embryos right now, freeze them.’ I’m like, ‘Hi, hon. I love you. I hope we’re spending our lives together.’ And he was amazing.”

She also went on to reveal that the two are definitely planning to have children and is currently undergoing IVF shots.

“I want to continue doing more, but it’s going to be shaped toward how I want to have this family and how I do want to have kids,” she said about juggling her busy career. “I think it’s possible that I’ll be able to have a kid and be able to do this for a living. We’re just gonna have to figure out how.”