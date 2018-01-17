‘Dancing With the Stars’ Host Brooke Burke-Charvet Flaunts Body on Instagram

Brooke Burke-Charvet had more to celebrate this week on Instagram than her toned body.

The former Dancing With The Stars co-host posted a photo on the social media platform announcing the launch of her new fitness app, BrookeBurkeBody.com.

In the photo, the TV personality is also showing off her amazing body, surely inspiring many to head to the gym in this time of New Year’s resolutions.

“When you ask yourself if u can be fit at any age? Say yes & believe it & get your sexy strong body!” Burke-Charvet said in the post’s caption.

The app is available for download for iPhone, Apple TV, Android Phones, Android TV, and Amazon FireTV devices. Membership for the app costs $7.99 a month after a seven-day free trial.

“YEP it works. Anytime, anywhere, at EVERY age.”

Burke Charvet continued to promote the app Monday with another Instagram post encouragin folowers to “rise and stretch.”

Thanks for the inspiration Brooke!