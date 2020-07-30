Fans were shocked to learn that longtime Dancing with the Stars host Tom Bergeron, along with Erin Andrews, would not be returning for the upcoming season after Bergeron took to Twitter to make the announcement. Andrews followed shortly thereafter with ABC then announcing that Tyra Banks would be stepping in. While mixed reactions continue to stir, former DWTS champion Jordan Fisher says while he thinks the choice was "odd" he has faith in the network that they know what they're doing.

"It's odd. Tyra is very talented, and ABC, I would say, most of the time knows what they're doing. It's really just a matter of seeing it actually happen," Fisher told Entertainment Tonight. Fisher, who hosted Dancing with the Stars: Juniors in 2018, added that he's "curious" to see how the new season pans out with such a sudden change. "The tonal quality of the show is so family-oriented, and I think that Tom and Erin have played a large part in cultivating that feeling for fans at home," the Season 25 winner continued. "So their absence, I think, is [...] I mean, it's evident based on social media and all that stuff how people feel in terms of their absence from the show."

Something else the actor mentioned was his interest in seeing how Banks transforms the show behind the scenes as well since she is also an executive producer. "She's an EP on the show as well [...] I don't know what that's gonna look like or sound like or feel like, or anything along those lines. So, we'll see. We'll see when the show comes back up," he added.

Fans were shocked when Bergeron made the sudden announcement via Twitter. He said that he had received a phone call stating he would not be invited back to the show but managed to stay positive and speak kindly of his long-standing career with the dance competition. He acknowledged what he has taken away from his experience there, and joked at the end on what he was suppose to do with all the glitter masks that have accumulated over the years. Andrews took to Instagram to share her thoughts in a quick bit thanking the network and cast members for her experience. She mentioned how honored she was to work alongside Bergeron as well.

Since their announcements, fans have taken to social media to air their thoughts. Many seem confused and divided on the quick change, but plenty are hopeful for the upcoming season while also curious to see how Banks will take over.