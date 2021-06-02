DaBaby Questioned in Miami Shooting Investigation

✖

DaBaby was questioned by Miami PD in Florida for a shooting that allegedly occurred on Monday night. The incident left two people injured and one in critical condition. TMZ reports officials say they're still investigating the situation, which took place in front of multiple Miami beach restaurants just before midnight.

Police are looking into several leads, and detained a number of people involved in the shooting, but so far, no arrests have been made. Fortunately for the rapper, his lawyer says he was let go on Tuesday morning. "Mr. Kirk has been released by the police. No criminal charges have been filed against him," his lawyer Drew Findling told the outlet.

Sources claim one of the victims was treated and released from the hospital while the other victim is still being treated and is said to be in critical condition. Anyone with information is urged to reach out to Miami Dade police at their crimestoppers hotline. They can be reached at 305-471-TIPS.

This isn't the rapper's first run in with police this year. He was previously arrested in Los Angeles while shopping in Beverly Hills in January. DaBaby stopped by Moncler, Dior, and Gucci when someone called the police on the "Crybaby" rapper and his crew. Police surrounded his car as well as his friends' vehicles just as they were about to pull off and allegedly found a gun in one of the cars. He was arrested for a misdemeanor count of holding a loaded firearm. Even though everyone in the posse was detained, DaBaby was the only member to be booked.

In January of 2020, the rapper ran into some other trouble with Miami police after he was arrested for battery in connection to a robbery. Sources told TMZ that the alleged victim was a concert promoter who was working with DaBaby on a potential gig when he shorted the rapper a few thousand dollars. Upon his arrest, Miami police discovered another warrant for his arrest in Texas, so he remained in Florida police custody for several weeks. "Things just went out of control," one source told TMZ.