Cuba Gooding Jr.’s Accuser Claudia Oshry Gives Graphic Details of What He Allegedly Did to Her

Social media star Claudia Oshry opened up about allegedly being sexually assaulted by Cuba Gooding Jr. when she was 16 years old. Gooding Jr., who was arrested for another alleged groping incident last week, has denied the allegation.

It’s important to note that I’ve been talking about this experience for almost 2 years, right around the time this heinous photo was taken. Thank you for calling me for a comment @enews. https://t.co/xAznjqturN — Claudia Oshry (@girlwithnojob) June 17, 2019

Last week, Oshry, the creator of Girl With No Job, discussed details on her The Morning Toast podcast.

“At the end of the day, like, I don’t know if I’ve ever considered myself to be, like, a victim of sexual assault because I’m not,” Oshry said on June 12. “There are people who are real victims that I would never compare myself to them. But yes, when I was in high school — I was f– 16 years old — Cuba Gooding Jr. put his finger up my butt, and I felt wild. Like, I felt—I don’t even know what the right word is. And now, it’s just become, like, a part of who I am. It’s a part of my story.”

Gooding’s attorney, Mark Heller, denied the story in a brief statement to E! News Monday.

“Cuba says this incident never happened and he has no recollection of this individual either,” Heller said.

During her podcast, Oshry said she has brought up the allegation on her Dirty Jeans comedy tour and claims other people have told her about allegations against Gooding as well.

“At the end of the day, when I tell people this at my meet-and-greets and just anyone who’s ever come to my show, there’s, like, at least once every show, someone who comes up to me, they’re like, ‘Oh my God! Me and my friends were at a club and the same thing happened to me’ or ‘the same thing happened to my friend,’” Oshry explained. “This is not the first time that I’ve heard, but this is the first time I’ve heard that police are involved.”

Oshry said she did not go to police after the incident because it allegedly happened at a club, and she was underage at the time. “So, I just shut my mouth,” she said.

Oshry also praised the woman who accused Gooding of groping her at a Manhattan bar earlier this month. The woman’s identity has not been revealed.

“Good on this girl. Because how many f– people is he going to grope before one of them calls the police? Mine was 10 years ago!” she said.

On Thursday, Gooding turned himself in to Manhattan police and was arrested on forcible touching, a misdemeanor. He is accused of touching a woman’s breasts at a rooftop bar. The woman and Gooding allegedly got into an argument, which was stopped by security. The alleged victim called 911 hours later.

Gooding denied the allegation in an interview with TMZ.

“I trust the system. The system and the process speaks for itself. There’s a tape that shows what really happened. That’s the most important thing,” the Jerry Maguire actor said. “I was at the club, I left. I met a bunch of people, I said hello, I took pictures, and… You know, you have to have faith in what people say… In this time and age we have to let people speak for themselves. We have to let people express themselves.”

He told TMZ he will give the legal process “the chance to show what really happened, what went down.”

Photo credits: Getty Images