Cristiano Ronaldo’s Girlfriend Shares First Photo of Their Entire Family

Cristiano Ronaldo is all smiles with his family by his side.

The pro soccer player’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez shared the first photo on Monday of the pair with their newborn daughter Alana, 4 weeks, as well as Ronaldo’s five-month-old twins Eva Maria and Mateo and son Cristiano Jr., 7.

“Crear contigo el amor y hacer contigo la vida,” the model wrote in Spanish, which translates to, “Creating love and life with you.”

Until now, Ronaldo — who is one of Instagram’s top-liked celebrities this year — has only shared photos of his children separately. This is the first glimpse of the entire clan.

Ronaldo and Rodriguez have been dating publicly since 2016, and the new parents are happily in love with each other and their blended family.

“We have a beautiful relationship,” Rodriguez told ¡HOLA! magazine, in Spanish, earlier this month. “When I have him next to me, I have everything.”

The 32-year-old and Ronaldo revealed she was pregnant with their first child together in July, just one month after the soccer star welcomed his twins via a surrogate.

But for Ronaldo, it’s all part of his family plan for a full household.

Earlier this month, just prior to winning the Ballon d’Or annual award, the Portuguese Real Madrid player told French newspaper L’Equipe, “I want to have seven children and as many Ballons d’Or.”