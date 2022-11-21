Craig David Earned High Praise from Prince George During Queen's Jubilee Performance

Craig David caught one high-profile fan's eye at Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee earlier this year. The singer performed at the late queen's celebration earlier in 2022 before her passing, and he just shared that he had a brush with the royal family there. During a new interview on The Jonathan Ross Show, he said that the young Prince George was captivated by his sequined jacket.

David wore a blue sequined track jacket with black and white striped trim on stage at the Platinum Jubilee. During his conversation with Ross last week, he said that the outfit got praise from none other than Prince George – heir to the throne. He heard about it from the Prince of Wales, explaining: "Prince William walks over, he comes over, says, 'My son George was going crazy for the blue sequined outfit that you were wearing.'"

(Photo: Hannah McKay – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

David admitted that he was star-struck being approached by Prince William, and learning that Prince George had been watching his performance closely. He said that it was extra special for him because he was able to share the experience with his mother.

"My mum was there, I said, 'Lovely to meet you, love that George loved the outfit,'" David said. "That moment for me, as a son [introducing my mother to William], was probably the most incredible moment for me. Then Kate comes over. Very memorable moment."

Prince George turned nine years old in July, months after the Platinum Jubilee had run its course. It marked the queen's 70th year on the throne – the longest reign of any monarch in recorded British history. The celebrations began on Feb. 6 – the anniversary of the queen's accession – and was celebrated throughout the year, with an extra bank holiday added in the U.K. in June.

Sadly, the queen passed away on Sept. 8, 2022, just after celebrations around the world wound down. Her eldest child King Charles III succeeded her on the throne, and his eldest son Prince William was proclaimed as his heir. Prince William's eldest son is Prince George, so he is currently recognized as next in line for the throne. By current laws of succession, his siblings Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are next in line after Prince George until George has children of his own. For now, Craig David can confidently say he has a fan in Buckingham Palace.