Courtney Stodden Releases X-Rated Shower Video

Courtney Stodden is celebrating her divorce in a very public way. The 23-year-old shared an x-rated video for her Only Fans page of her taking a shower in the buff.

In the video, which you can see screenshots of here, she strips down from her lingerie before jumping in the shower, leaving nothing to the imagination as she poses for the camera.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Stodden, who appeared in the twelfth season of the British version of Celebrity Big Brother, was celebrating her divorce from Doug Hutchison, which she just filed for on Tuesday, March 6.

The reality TV personality controversially married the Green Mile star when he was 50 and she was just 15.

Opening up about the breakup on Instagram, Stodden wrote, “This day marks a new chapter in my life. It’s a lot scary and a little surreal, but all change is. Praying having faith and hope in the destiny God has created for me.”

But the victorious, hopeful song and dance Stodden is singing now is to a much different tune than the one just a few short months ago, when she was sharing emotional pleas on Instagram begging for Hutchison back.

In January she shared a slew of posts, all of which have been deleted, directed at Hutchison. In the first, she shared a photo from their wedding day in 2011, writing in the caption that she “needs” Hutchison back.

“I need this man back in my life. I need him to come help me. I need him to want our marriage to work. He’s been my only solid rock. Doug, if you read this — this is a public cry for your undying love,” she wrote.

In another post, she shared a tearful video admitting that she realized at the last minute before their divorce that she wants to reconcile.

“Obviously I’ve been crying again…and I just want to be honest with you guys about some things,” she began. “Me and my husband have been going through a really rough time, separation, and ultimately divorce in a week. And I like, at the last minute, realized that I don’t want it and I want to try and make things work. Ever since we’ve separated and he’s moved away I’m been depressed and he’s I don’t’ deserve him and I need him back in my life. Help me and be with me and I love him.”

In another post, she shared a quote that read, “A true relationship is two unperfect people refusing to give up on each other.”

Before that, Stodden shared photos of herself crying and posted about her battle with depression, writing on Instagram in December that “Depression is hard to kick.”

But now the couple is officially calling it quits after a rocky relationship.

Stodden gained fame when she married actor Hutchison when she was only 16 years old. The couple is legally separated with a divorce pending. They split up in 2013 after Stodden appeared on Celebrity Big Brother and said she needed to “sow her wild oats” but they reconciled in 2014.

During the last year of their marriage, she suffered a miscarriage while pregnant with her first child, which Stodden said affected their relationship.

“It is with a heavy heart to inform you that last week Courtney Stodden suffered a heartbreaking miscarriage,” Stodden’s manager Gina Rodriguez said in a statement to PEOPLE in July 2016. “Courtney and her husband, Doug, are at an emotional loss for words and are using this time to grieve with their close family and friends. Please respect their privacy as the couple try to cope with losing their precious baby and seek the support they both need.”

Stodden is now dating 37-year-old Chris Sheng, whom she plans to move in with.