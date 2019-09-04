Courteney Cox Rocks ‘Friends’ T-Shirt Missing Half of Monica’s Face

Courteney Cox does not have her head in the game — or at least, Monica Geller doesn’t. The Friends star shared a funny photo of herself wearing a Friends cast T-shirt that was cut into a V-neck, cutting out half of Monica’s face in the meantime.

“Some people will do anything for a v-neck,” Cox captioned the photo, adding the hashtags, “#ouch,” “#crewneck,” “#boatneck” and “#flashdance.”

Thousands of Cox’s 3.1 million followers, including some of her famous friends, took to the comments section to lament the poorly altered shirt.

“Haha that’s how you can make the cut and not make the cut at the same time! Poor Monica,” wrote writer and director Murray Cummings.

“Cuts like a knife,” InStyle editor Laura Brown wrote.

“UGH YOU ARE GIVING US THE FRIENDS CONTENT WE NEED AND WE ARE LIVING FOR IT!” one Instagram user wrote.

“This is the content I signed up for,” another said.

Cox, 55, frequently delights Friends fan by posting sitcom-related content to her social media platforms, including reunions with her former co-stars. On the Fourth of July, she shared a star-studded selfie with some famous friends, including Jennifer Aniston, who played Rachel Green. Lisa Kudrow, who played Phoebe Buffay, gushed in the comments over her friends celebrating together. “Awww. happy 4th!” Kudrow wrote.

Right before that, Cox shared a photo of all three of them hanging out together. “Trying to figure out what to say on Instagram…” Cox captioned the photo of the three of them, adding the hashtags “#gotnothing,” “#friends” and “#girlsnight.”

The three even posed together for a photo celebrating Cox’s 55th birthday in June. “How lucky am I to celebrate my birthday with these two??? I love you girls. So much,” she wrote.

Although the former cast members spend a lot of time together, Friends fans shouldn’t get their hopes up for a reboot series anytime soon.

“People ask us all the time, ‘Will we ever do a remake?’ That was a story about these group of people that are friends in their 30s who are finding themselves. I don’t know if there’s a way to redo it,” Cox told PEOPLE in October 2018.

“I just don’t see it happening. Even though I would do anything to be in a room with all of those people acting and having a great time. But I don’t see it happening,” she added.