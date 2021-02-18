Courteney Cox Performs 'I'll Be There for You' 'Friends' Theme Song on Piano

✖

Courteney Cox is a woman of many talents, as proven when she played a piano cover "I'll Be There for You" by The Rembrandts, also known as the Friends iconic theme song. In the video shared Wednesday, Cox — who starred as Monica Gellar on the hit NBC comedy — sat at a piano playing along with musician Joel Taylor, who sat on a stool nearby playing along on the guitar. The start of the clip even featured Cox turning to the camera to supply the track's signature hand claps.

"How'd I do?" the 56-year-old wrote in the caption. "Let me know what I should learn next below." The actress's fans and friends alike immediately gushed over her performance. "So awesome Court!" wrote Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay. Molly Shannon remarked, "this is just fantastic, you are adorable," while Beth Behrs said, "This is amazing." Even David Beckham weighed in on the action, writing, "OMG OMG" with fire and heart-eye emojis.

Even though Friends hit the airwaves 27 years ago, the frenzy isn't going anywhere. Cox and her co-stars — Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc — are all set to appear in a highly-anticipated (and much delayed) Friends reunion on HBO Max. The project has been delayed from its May premiere date last year due to COVID-19.

While no new date has been announced, Kudrow did reveal last month that the project is scheduled to shoot in "early spring," telling Rob Lowe on his podcast that some things have even already been pre-shot. "There's different facets to it, and we already shot packages of things," Kudrow, 57, said. "I pre-shot something already so we're definitely doing it, because I already shot a little something."

She made sure to explain the reunion will not be a reboot, but rather will feature the cast chatting as themselves. "It's not like a scripted thing, we're not portraying our characters. It's us getting together, which just doesn't happen a lot and has never happened in front of other people since 2004 when we stopped." Kudrow also revealed that the cast will visit the iconic Central Perk coffeehouse set along with others.