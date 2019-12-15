Courteney Cox Mistaken for Caitlyn Jenner in New Photo With David Spade

The overlap between David Spade fans and Friends fans is surprisingly minimal, as Courteney Cox found out herself. After appearing in a new photo Spade shared on Instagram, Cox was shocked to find out that many of his fans mistook her for Caitlyn Jenner. Thankfully, the former Friends star found it hilarious.

Back on Dec. 12, Spade shared a photo of Cox and former Bachelor star Nick Viall visiting the Lights Out with David Spade host. “Lots of good stuff coming next year on [Lights Out] More deets to come,” Spade wrote in the caption.

On Saturday, Cox realized that many of Spade’s followers thought she was really Jenner! She shared a screenshot of comments like “Is that [Caitlyn] Jenner?” and “Bruh I thought that was Caitlin Jenner.” Cox also included a side-by-side composite comparing her face to Jenner’s “Alight… I can see it,” she added on the photo.

“[Spade] posted this pic, now I really didn’t think I looked like myself but this was surprising…” Cox added in the caption.

Fans also found Cox’s post hilarious and praised her for making a joke out of it.

“I love your sense of humor and how you just don’t let anything get to you! you’re seriously the best. and YOURE BEAUTIFUL, never forget that,” one Cox fan wrote.

“The fact that you can laugh it off is one of the many reasons why you inspire me,” another chimed in.

“And for whoever wrote ‘Courtney’… Really? Is it so difficult? God, people! CourtEney. Had to be said,” another fan wrote, blasting Spade’s fans for being unable to spell Cox’s first name correctly.

“I thought you looked great,” Viall wrote in the comments section.

Viall also shared the original photo on his Instagram page, adding a reference to a Friends episode. “Are you telling me you don’t want to get with this?!” he wrote.

Cox’s Instagram page has quickly become a must-follow for Friends fans and for anyone who loves seeing a celebrity not take life too seriously. She has often shared photos with her former Friends co-stars, including one picture with the rarely-seen Matthew Perry.

“Guess who I had lunch with today….I KNOW!! Could I BE any happier?” Cox wrote alongside the Monica-Chandler reunion photo. She added the hashtag “real friends.”

Perry is rarely seen publicly lately, which often sparks rumors about his health. In November, a source told InTouch Weekly that even his co-stars are “worried sick” about his health and Cox “in particular, is extremely concerned.”

As for Spade, he is now hosting Lights Out, a new Comedy Central late-night talk show. New episodes air weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET.

Viall is the host of his own podcast, The Viall Files.

