Courteney Cox Gets Hair Chopped off by Jennifer Aniston’s Hairstylist in New Must-See Photo

Is Courteney Cox going for a new look? The Friends alum posed for a photo with Jennifer Aniston‘s hair stylist responsible for “The Rachel,” the iconic hairdo that made waves on the NBC sitcom in 1995. Stylist Chris McMillan posted a photo of himself in the midst of blow drying Cox’s hair as she gazed into the camera with a smirk.

In the photo, Cox wore a while silk top and went for a makeup-free look, while McMillan grinned in aviator sunglasses and a white cut-off tee that showed off his tattoos. Later, he shared a photo of Cox’s semi-finished hairstyle that featured blown out waves.

McMillan frequently shares photos of Aniston, including a few throwbacks celebrating the 25th anniversary of Friends — as well as “The Rachel.”

Aniston told Howard Stern on his eponymous Sirius XM radio show this week that Cox hosted a reunion for all of her Friends co-stars recently.

“We just had dinner this week. The whole gang. Everyone was there,” she said.

“[David] Schwimmer was in town and we all happened to have a window of time, so we all got together… Oh my God, we laughed so hard,” she said, then joking, “Nobody got naked. It was very civilized. But we just laughed a lot.”

Cox even shared a selfie alongside Matt LeBlanc and Aniston from the fun night. “A rare night and I love it,” she captioned the smiling shot.

While Friends fans have seen plenty of off-camera reunions for the gang of six over the years, Aniston explained why a reboot or revival of the series likely is not in the cards, saying that she worries revisiting the series would disparage it.

“I honestly think we would love it,” she said. “I really think there is an idea that if there is a reboot of the show, it won’t be even close to as good as what it was, so, why do it?”

“It would ruin it,” Stern suggested, to which Aniston agreed and reiterated the statement.

Series co-creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane also squashed any hopes for a reboot while at the Tribeca TV Festival last month. “The reason we won’t do a reunion is this is a show about that time in your life when your friends are your family and once you start having a family, that changes. So it wouldn’t be what’s at the heart of the show anymore,” Kauffman said, as reported by USA Today. “The other reason is, it’s not going to beat what we did.”

“We really feel like we did the show we wanted to do and we got it right,” Crane agreed. “If you visited those characters now, it would just have a different DNA, and chances are, it wouldn’t be as good a show. Why go back to the well?”