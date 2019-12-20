‘Counting On’: Jinger Duggar Likes Comment Seemingly Shading Family Over Sister Jordyn

After an Instagram message for her sister’s birthday, Counting On star Jinger Duggar Vuolo liked a few of the comments. Including some that seemed to shade the larger Duggar clan. For her 11th birthday, the Duggar family member posted a simple photo of her sister, Jordyn. In the caption, she wrote, “Happy Birthday to my little sister, Jordyn! Hope you have a joyful and unforgettable day, filled with everything you love most.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jinger Vuolo (@jingervuolo) on Dec 18, 2019 at 5:50pm PST

While the comments were flooded with messages from fans adding their own happy birthday wishes, Vuolo liked one particular comment that seemed like a slight against her parents, Jim Bob and Michelle, which was noticed by InTouch Weekly.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“She is so precious … she never got to be a baby due to Josie’s early arrival, yet she never was resentful but instead was sweet and loving. She’s such a sweetie,” the comment read. While it may have been a well-meaning message, it could be read as a criticism of the Duggar parents, who have a whopping 19 children. It’s also possible that Vuolo simply double-tapped the comments as they came in.

Josie, the youngest child, was born on December 10, 2009, after only 25 weeks in the womb, almost three months premature. She didn’t even weigh one-and-a-half pounds when born. Jordyn was born less than a year prior.

Just a couple weeks ago, Vuolo lost her promotional partnership with Los Angeles-based doughnut company Fonuts. Creator Nancy Truman and husband Thom Furtado addressed the situation, apologizing for their “poor choice of promotional partner.”

“We were shocked and dismayed to learn about who we were associating with. We recognize we really made a mistake by not properly researching them. We have ended our partnership with Jinger Vuolo and the company that introduced us. We would like you all to know, we promise to be more diligent in the future and will only work with people who truly represent our core values of kindness, inclusivity and transparency.”

Around that same time, Vuolo and her husband, Jeremy, had pulled out of the Rebecca Minkoff Mommy Pampering Event that was held on Dec. 8. The timing of both incidents had some wondering if the two were connected in some way. Both decisions came about as Vuolo was revealed to be working with other more controversial members of the sprawling Duggar clan.