‘Counting On’: Jessa Duggar’s Husband Ben Seewald Speaks out on Grandfather’s Death

It’s been quite a difficult time for a few members of the Duggar family. Jessa Duggar Seewald‘s husband, Ben Seewald, recently lost his grandfather after a lengthy battle with cancer. And now, Ben is speaking out about the heartbreaking loss on Twitter. Ben began his post by detailing how thankful he was that he could spend one final Thanksgiving with Grandpa Eaton. “

Thankful to have had time together over Thanksgiving. Special moments. We love you, Grandpa.

You are missed but I believe we will meet again before long, both of us in perfect health and sing together the praise of Christ, who died to cleanse us of our sins reconcile us to God. pic.twitter.com/ZEYoUYoEIA — Ben Seewald (@BenSeewald) December 8, 2019

Seewald previously shared a similar message about his grandfather’s passing on Instagram. In the caption, he once again discussed how thankful he was to have spent the recent holiday with him and concluded his message with a passage from Corinthians.

The Seewald family also released a statement about the sad news. In their post, written by Michael Seewald, they highlighted many of the things that made Grandpa Eaton so special.

“My wife lost her father yesterday. I covet your prayers for the family in this time of sorrow,” their statement read. “I want to express my gratitude for his influence in her life. He always wanted the best for his children and he made sacrifices to ensure their success. He worked hard to provide a home for them, but from my view, one of the greatest things he did for them was the regular reading of Scripture and the singing of spiritual songs,” the caption on the photo read. “I remember fondly gathering with them around the living room, reading a chapter in the Bible, after which, he would grab his guitar and we would sing Psalms and hymns.”

Like her husband and his family, Jessa took to Instagram to share a moving tribute to Grandpa Eaton. “Goodbyes are always hard, but especially when you feel they will probably be your last,” she wrote, captioning a photo of the late patriarch and her daughter Ivy. “With uncertainties of declining health and cancer taking over, God was so kind to give us a final Thanksgiving weekend with Grandpa Eaton. As we grieve our loss here on earth, we take comfort in the hope that he is with the Lord.”

Clearly, based on all of these touching tributes, Grandpa Eaton will live on in the hearts of those who knew him best.