‘Cosby Show’ Star Joseph C. Phillips’ Wife Files for Divorce After 23 Years of Marriage

Former Cosby Show star Joseph C. Phillips’ wife, Nichole Phillips, filed for divorce against the actor after 23 years of marriage, The Blast reports.

Citing irreconcilable differences, Nicole Phillips filed for divorce from the 56-year-old actor on July 19, court documents obtained by the news outlet detail. In her filing, she said they separated in November 2017.

The couple share three sons — Connor, Ellis and Samuel — and had been married since 1994. Nicole Phillips is seeking joint custody of Samuel, the only child who is still a minor, and is asking the court not to allow spousal support to Joseph Phillips.

In The Cosby Show, Phillips played Lt. Martin Kendall, the husband of Lisa Bonet’s Denise Huxtable. He most recently played the father of Alisha Boe’s Jessica Davis on 13 Reasons Why.

Starring Bill Cosby, The Cosby Show ran for eight season on NBC from 1984 until 1992. It was widely syndicated and remains available on various channels as well as on Amazon Prime. Following Cosby’s guilty verdict in his sexual assault retrial, Bounce TV pulled the iconic sitcom from its airwaves in April.

Cosby was found guilty on three sexual assault-related charges in a Philadelphia court in April against plaintiff Andrea Constand, who was at the time a Temple University employee had had mentored. The three counts are all felonies, each punishable by up to 10 years in state prison, though the sentences could be served concurrently.

Cosby’s initial case was ruled a mistrial after that jury was not able to come to a unanimous or even majority decision.

Dozens of women have accused Cosby in recent years of drugging and assaulting them. Five of the other accusers testified against him at his retrial.

In June, Cosby fired his entire legal team just three months before he is set to be sentenced. According to Deadline, Cosby’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for Sept. 24 and 25. The Montgomery County District Attorney has not said if Cosby’s legal team switch will lead to a delay.

While rumors swirled that Cosby and his wife, Camille, were headed for divorce, his representative said that the initial report from Radar Online was a “ridiculous story from an egregious publication.”

