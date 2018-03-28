LAPD Questions Corey Feldman’s Stabbing Claim

Corey Feldman has filed a report with the Los Angeles Police Department over the alleged stabbing he suffered on Wednesday morning.

Feldman claims that three young Latino males attacked him early on Wednesday morning, stabbing him with what he feared was a syringe, possibly containing a drug or virus of some kind. According to a report by The Blast, the police are investigating the incident as an assault with a deadly weapon as Feldman undergoes tests and tries to recover.

Perry Wander, Feldman’s attorney, told the outlet that Feldman had “Filed a formal police report that three young Hispanic males jumped out of their vehicle and attempted to instigate a fight.” He said that one of them went straight to Feldman’s car door and “attacked him with a sharp object. According to Wander, the LAPD has already sent forensics specialists to get “fingerprints off the vehicle,” and “they took DNA swabs and sent a police photographer to the hospital to photograph his injury.

The attorney supports Feldman’s often-repeated claims that he has been threatened numerous times since he began speaking out about child molestation in Hollywood. He told reporters that the actor is at home, “recovering from this very scary event.”

Feldman let his fans know about the attack through a series of tweets starting early on Wednesday morning.

“IM IN THE HOSPITAL! I WAS ATTACKED 2NITE!” he wrote. “A MAN OPENED MY CAR DOOR & STABBED ME W SOMETHING! PLEASE SAY PRAYERS 4 US! THANK GOD IT WAS ONLY MYSELF & MY SECURITY IN THE CAR, WHEN 3 MEN APPROACHED! WHILE SECURITY WAS DISTRACTED, W A GUY A CAR PULLED UP & ATTACKED! I’M OK!”

Not long after, he confirmed that the police were involved, writing, “@LAPD R CURRENTLY INVESTIGATING THE CASE AS AN ATTEMPTED HOMICIDE! I HAVE HAD MOUNTING THREATS ON ALL SM PLATFORMS BY THIS VILE ‘WOLFPACK’ & THIS IM SURE IS A RESULT OF THOSE NEGATIVE ACTIONS! I HAVE REASON 2 BELIEVE ITS ALL CONNECTED! ENOUGH IS ENOUGH! HOW SICK R THESE PPL?!?”

In later posts, Feldman referred to the attacker as a “knife-wielding thug,” despite his early speculations that they had used a tainted syringe.

Feldman also provided a link to his GoFundMe page, where he is asking for help paying for private security as he continues his public crusade against the Hollywood power structure that he says is systemically protecting child molesters.

“This is being created to raise the funds needed to provide immediate 24 hr armed security for Corey and his family,” it reads. The campaign has already raised nearly $30,000 of its $100,000 goal at the time of this writing. A separate crowdfunding campaign aims to finance a film on the subject, called Coreyography The Movie.