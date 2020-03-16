Corey Feldman Implies ‘7th Heaven’ Star Lorenzo Brino’s Death Result of Working With Disgraced Actor Stephen Collins

Corey Feldman is taking heat for a recent tweet implying late 7th Heaven star Lorenzo Brino’s tragic death last week in a car crash was the result of his working with actor Stephen Collins, who admitted to the sexual abuse of minor girls, but was never convicted of a crime. The former child star, who has accused Charlie Sheen of abusing the late Corey Haim in his new documentary, (My) Truth, took to Twitter Monday to send an incendiary tweet about Brino’s death. (Sheen has vehemently denied allegations against him).

“Here we go again, another child star dies, after working with a convicted pedophile on [7th Heaven] & [people] wonder [why] [child stars] self destruct!” Feldman wrote, in part. Feldman’s followers were overwhelmingly upset with the implication, being that Brino never spoke publicly about any untoward dealings with Collins, who in 2014, admitted to sexually abusing three underage girls between 1973 and 1994.

HERE WE GO AGAIN, ANOTHER CHILD STAR DIES, AFTER WORKING W A CONVICTED PEDOPHILE ON #7THHEAVEN & PPL WONDER Y #CHILDSTARS SELF DESTRUCT! I QUESTIONS ANSWERED @ https://t.co/7g3YqIejXL: Lorenzo Brino Dead: ‘7th Heaven’ Star Dies at 21 | Hollywood Reporter https://t.co/skjcSjxWOA — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) March 16, 2020

His followers immediately reminded Feldman that the actor died in a car crash and hadn’t acted with Collins in years.

He died in a car accident. Not sure how that is related…. — Aaroñ Kirby (@gaaronkirby) March 16, 2020

Seems like you’re trying to cash in on this kids death. Using his name to garner sales for your movie is disgusting. — T R A C Y (@Travia215) March 16, 2020

No one said he touched this kid — Margarita Spatola (@LrgMargeSentYa) March 16, 2020

Brino, who appeared on 7th Heaven as one of the infant quadruplets that rotated on the show, was killed last week in San Bernardino County, California after he lost control of his Toyota Camry and struck a pole, according to a press release from the San Bernardino County coroner.

Brino’s aunt, Janet Brino, told TMZ after his death: “To my dear sweet nephew, your loss left a hole in my heart. God needed another Angel and he took you. Please watch over your mom and dad. You sister Mimi, brothers, Antonio, Zachary and Nicholas … You got a big job up there.”

Another of Brino’s close friends shared a YouTube video dedicated to the late star.

“From September 21st-March 9th 2020 we were blessed to have Lorenzo Brino’s Beautiful soul in our lives,” the friend wrote in the video’s description. “The amount of people he touched with his character and charm was unbelievable. He was a loyal friend and an amazing brother. He would always get my back no matter what. Rest In Peace Brother.”

