Corey Feldman Claims His Band’s Drummer Died From Fentanyl Overdose

Corey Feldman is mourning the death of Duke Gadd, the drummer of his band, Love Retoursm, and he says drugs took his life. The former child actor announced his friend’s death on social media, noting, “It’s with tremendous sadness I must relay the news that our drummer from the #loveretours23 tours has passed away @ a very young age!” Feldman, 53, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, February 13. “Our friend & drummer @melomaniac_graffiti aka #dukegadd passed away in Vegas yesterday from a fentanyl overdose!” Feldman added the drummer was, “beyond talented” but “poisoned by his own struggles in life.”

He continued: “What a tremendous loss of a talented young man gone far 2 soon! My heart hurts losing another friend 2 the throws of drug addiction & the insane fentanyl crisis that’s taken over our country! my condolences 2 all his friends & family! #ripdukegadd”

Gadd was the son of legendary drummer Dr. Steve Gadd. He began working with the band in 2023 along with guitarist Gregg Sartiano and vocalist Alexandra Danielle.

Feldman has been open about his own addictions, which he said are a result of an abusive mother and sexual abuse he experienced from a man in Hollywood who introduced him to drugs — specifically, heroin.

“And that’s when I really took the plunge, after I got off the coke, after I’d already had a stint with crack,” he said in a 2013 interview with the Huffington Post. “Then this other girl broke up with me, and then the guy, who was the pedophile … who introduced me to every one of the drugs I ever tried said, ‘Hey, why don’t you try heroin.’” He says he’s been sober since 2016.

Gadd’s death comes at a difficult time for the actor as he deals with an ongoing and contentious divorce from his estranged wife, Courtney. Courtney, who demanded $5,000 per month in spousal support, claimed the actor earned $280,000 per month. The actor denies such, alleging he only earns $2,536 per month.

A judge settled on $3,500 per month in support as Feldman claimed he is still addressing IRS and credit card debt.