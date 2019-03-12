Conor McGregor Once Smacked Fan’s Phone on Camera, Clip Resurfaces After Arrest

Monday morning was not the first time Conor McGregor allegedly grabbed a fan’s phone. In 2017, a fan shared a video of McGregor pushing his phone away while trying to film the UFC star.

Back in January 2017, McGregor fan James Foran spotted McGregor riding a sports car around Dublin. Foran approached the car and filmed McGregor, who had his window rolled down. When Foran tried to get in the shot, McGregor pushed the phone away and Foran tried to apologize.

“Just met McGregor, and he went for me hahahah,” Foran wrote in the caption.

McGregor was arrested Monday morning outside the Fontainebleau Miami Beach hotel at around 5 a.m., after the LIV nightclub closed. He allegedly left with a fan, who tried to take a photo, but McGregor “slapped” the phone out of the man’s hand. According to police, McGregor then stomped on it several times, picked up the phone and walked away with it.

The scene was caught by surveillance cameras, and McGregor was arrested at a Miami Beach home at around 6 p.m. ET. He is being held on $12,500 bail.

“Last evening Conor McGregor was involved a minor altercation over a cell phone that resulted in a call to law enforcement,” McGregor’s attorney said in a statement to TMZ. “Mr. McGregor appreciates the response of law enforcement and pledges his full cooperation.”

McGregor’s arrest happened just days after he finished the community service he was required to do as part of his plea deal with Brooklyn prosecutors. He was arrested in New York back in April 2018 after he picked up a moving dolly and broke the window of a bus carrying UFC fighters at the Barclays Center. McGregor was required to do five days of community service and attend an anger management class.

“He did full days at two organizations affiliated with churches in East New York and Brownsville,” McGregor’s attorney, Bruce Maffeo, told the New York Daily News last week. “By all reports it was very positive and the people of the congregations appreciated his efforts.”

Maffeo added, “It’s all good, God’s work… Which I’m sure will translate to his next time in the octagon.”

McGregor was reportedly in Miami with his family to celebrate his mother’s birthday. He was joined by his girlfriend, Dee Devlin, and their son, Conor Jr. He has a 25-4 career MMA record and was defeated by Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229.

