Conor McGregor Hits Miami Streets for Run After Arrest

Conor McGregor is running away from his problems, including his Monday arrest for an altercation with a fan in Miami.

The UFC fighter hit the streets of Miami for a shirtless run late Monday night, just after he was released from jail after posting a $12,500 bond, TMZ reports. McGregor was spotted running along a bridge in the bustling city, blocking out everything around him thanks to some headphones and a little music.

The Mixed Martial Arts star had been taken into police custody at around 6 p.m. ET. earlier that day following an incident with a fan that occurred in the early morning hours on Monday, March 11.

“Last evening Conor McGregor was involved a minor altercation over a cell phone that resulted in a call to law enforcement,” McGregor’s attorney said in a statement. “Mr. McGregor appreciates the response of law enforcement and pledges his full cooperation.”

According to the Miami Beach Police Department, McGregor had left the Fountainebleau Miami Beach hotel at around 5 a.m. with a fan after the resort’s LIV nightclub closed. When the fan attempted to take a photo with him, McGregor became confrontational and “slapped” the fan’s phone out of his hand and then “stomped on the victim’s phone several times, damaging it.” He then picked up the device, valued at $1,000, and walked away with it.

The incident was allegedly caught on surveillance camera, and authorities arrested the UFC champion later that day. He was charged with one count of robbery and one count of criminal mischief (which carry a $7,500 bond and $5,000 bond, respectively), and released from jail after posting the $12,500 bond.

Following his release, McGregor, who had been in Miami with his girlfriend, Dee Devlin, and their 1-year-old son, Conor Jr., to celebrate his mother’s birthday, took to Instagram to address the incident and send a message to his fans.

“Patience in this world is a virtue I continue to work on. I love my fans dearly. Thank you all,” he wrote, adding a red heart emoji.

In the included photo, taken as he left Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center late Monday night, he wore a t-shirt with a fake newspaper headline that reads, “‘When I say something is going to happen, it’s going to happen.’ McGregor is back!”

McGregor’s arrest marked the latest in a string of violence for the UFC fight. Just days before being taken into police custody, he had completed an anger management class and five days of community service in relation to an April 2018 incident involving a bus full of UFC fighters.