Conor McGregor Apologizes for Using Homophobic Slur

UFC champion Conor McGregor apologized this week after using a homophobic slur while speaking to teammate Artem Lobov at a recent event, ESPN reports.

McGregor was speaking with Lobov in Gdansk, Poland, on Oct. 21 after Lobov’s unanimous decision loss to Andre Fili when McGregor caught on camera using the slur in regards to Fili at least three times.

On Tuesday, McGregor appeared on the RTE One’s The Late Late Show, where he explained that he “meant no disrespect” with his choice of language.

“I witnessed him lose a … potential career-ending fight in a manner where the opponent was stalling and running away and I was upset,” McGregor said of Lobov’s loss. “I was whispering in his ear and speaking on that and I said what I said. I meant no disrespect to … [anybody in the] LGBT community.”

“I meant no disrespect,” he continued. “I campaigned when we were trying to get same sex marriage legalized. Things just get blown up. Any chance they get, they love to throw me under the bus. It is what it is. I’d like to say sorry for what I said and try to move on from it.”

McGregor’s last fight was a TKO loss to Floyd Mayweather during an August boxing match, ahead of which McGregor used racist language to taunt Mayweather, who in turn used a homophobic slur against McGregor, Bleacher Report shares.

