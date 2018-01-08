‘Nashville’ Alum Connie Britton Explains That ‘Poverty Is Sexist’ Sweater

On Sunday night, actress Connie Britton attended the Golden Globes wearing a sweater that read “Poverty Is Sexist,” a sentiment that drew a bit of backlash from the Internet.

In an Instagram post Sunday night, Britton explained her decision to don the sweater, which was black in keeping with the night’s theme of #WhyWeWearBlack.

The Nashville alum wrote, “My sweater says ‘Poverty is sexist and we dressed in black to acknowledge that it is time for all of us, men and women, to empower ourselves with equality.”

The slogan on Britton’s sweater comes from Bono’s ONE Campaign movement of the same name, which aims to create equal opportunities for women in impoverished communities. On the ONE Campaign’s website, the organization explained the meaning behind the #PovertyIsSexist movement, writing that “sexism is global.”

“Nowhere on earth do women have as many opportunities as men,” the site reads. “Nowhere. But for girls and women in the poorest countries, that inequality is amplified. We won’t end extreme poverty until we break down the barriers holding girls and women back.”

Britton wrote that she hopes the movement won’t stop in Hollywood, but will make its way to all women.

“My hope is that this movement will now reach the grass roots, the small towns, the villages near and far, where women have been silenced, without resources, in the face of gender disparity,” she concluded. “We are all stronger when we work together with respect and understanding. Strong women equal strong families, economies, and communities. Everywhere. So let’s get this show on the road.”

