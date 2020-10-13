Conchata Ferrell: Warner Bros. TV Pays Tribute to Late 'Two and a Half Men' Actress

✖

Warner Bros. TV has paid tribute to late Two and a Half Men actress Conchata Ferrell, following the news of her death. In a tweet, the studio — which produced the iconic sitcom — shared a photo of Ferrell, and expressed how "saddened" everyone is by the loss. The studio ass that it was "grateful" for the "laughs" she brought as Berta, the surly housekeeper on Two and a Half Men.

Ferrell's death was announced on Tuesday, with Deadline reporting that she passed during the early morning hours on Monday. The 77-year-old's death was reportedly due to complications following a cardiac arrest. The outlet noted that she died peacefully at Sherman Oaks Hospital in Sherman Oaks, California, while surrounded by her family. Ferrell played Berta on Two and a Half Men for the complete run of the show, even being bumped up to a regular in Season 2 after becoming a fan-favorite during the show's premier season. She would go on to earn two Primetime Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, in 2005 and 2007, for her role in the show.

We are saddened by the loss of Conchata Ferrell and are grateful for the years she brought us laughs as Berta which will live on forever. pic.twitter.com/pGQaQveSxm — Warner Bros. TV (@warnerbrostv) October 13, 2020

Along with the show's producing studio, Ferrell's co-stars have also been memorializing her. "She was a beautiful human. Berta’s gruff exterior was an invention of the writers. Chatty’s warmth and vulnerability were her real strengths," tweeted Jon Cryer. "I’m crying for the woman I’ll miss, and the joy she brought so many."

Charlie Sheen also spoke out, calling Ferrell "an absolute sweetheart, a consummate pro" and "a genuine friend." He the stated that her death is "a shocking and painful loss." Finally, Sheen spoke to Ferrell's character, writing, "Berta, your housekeeping was a tad suspect, your 'people' keeping was perfect."

Had the great pleasure of working with Conchata on LA LAW. Also, if you haven’t seen “Heartland,” you owe it to yourself to watch it. Thanks for the brilliant work & RIP Conchata! https://t.co/OpxelPnBZw — Anne Kenney (@ankenneyy) October 13, 2020

Finally, Melanie Lynskey — who played Rose in Two and a Half Men — wrote, "Lovely, brilliant Chatti. I'm weeping. She was the warmest, most gracious lady. Her husband Arnie came to every single taping of Two And A Half Men and sat in the audience, beaming with pride. Her sweet daughter Samantha was often there too. Oh, she was loved. She will be missed."