Potter discussed comic book and superhero films on his Comicstorian account, which his wife vowed to keep going 'to keep the memory of our very own superhero alive.'

YouTube star Ben Potter, better known to his more than 3 million subscribers as Comicstorian, has died. The internet personality passed away on Saturday, June 8 "in an unfortunate accident," his wife Nathalie confirmed in a message shared on X (formerly Twitter). Potter was 40.

"To many of you, he was Comicstorian, voicing stories from across multiple different mediums. To his loved ones, he was one of the best and most supportive individuals anyone could ask for," Nathalie wrote. "To his loved ones, he was one of the best and most supportive individuals anyone could ask for. As a husband, a son, a brother, a friend, or even just a stranger, Ben was loving and genuine. He was someone who would listen and make time for his loved ones. He would do his best to make everyone laugh and make sure they were okay. He was our rock and he'd reassure his loved ones whenever they needed it."

(Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Youtube Shorts)

Potter rose to internet stardom through his Comicstorian account, where he created audio dramas of comic books and regularly discussing the Marvel and DC Universes. His account boasted more than 3 million subscribers, with Potter having uploaded his last video, "Why DC's Reboots Beat Marvel," on Friday, June 7, just one day before his death. In total, Potter posted almost 4,000 YouTube videos, his wife noting that "his channel was one of his greatest accomplishments, and while we all need our time to mourn him, I know he wouldn't want it to end like this."

"Ben spent over 10 years spreading his love and appreciation for his hobbies. It was through his love of exciting stories and well written characters that got him started on YouTube," she said. "The team and I want to keep that going. To honor him by continuing to tell great stories by great people, as well as to keep the memory of our very own superhero alive."

Amid news of his passing, comic book author Scott Snyder shared a touching tribute to Potter, writing, "Completely Stunned and deeply saddened to hear this. Benny's love for comics was infectious and amazing to be around. My sincere condolences to his family."

Straight Outta Compton star O'Shea Jackson Jr., the son of Ice Cube and Kimberly Woodruff, added, "Rest in Peace to Comicstorian. I'm heartbroken to hear this news. One of my favorite follows on YouTube, thank you so much for your work man I was a huge fan. Prayers to his loved ones. Long live Ben Potter."

In her emotional post, Nathalie called Potter her "world," adding, "I need time to be with friends and family. I have so many things I need to figure out but firstly, I need to grieve." She requested privacy, sharing that "right now my priority is preserving everything he's built and I don't have any plans beyond that."