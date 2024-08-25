Comic Dies From 'Sudden Heart-Related Medical Emergency': Family Confirms Passing of Mutzie

Mutzie, a beloved Christian comedian, has died, according to his family. The standup comic, who was a mainstay on Carnival cruises and featured on BET'S Comic View, died earlier in August following an unspecified cardiac emergency.

"It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Mutzie over the weekend. He passed away unexpectedly due to a sudden heart related medical emergency. We're heartbroken, but we know he's at peace now," the family's statement read. "As many of you know, Mutzie was a deeply spiritual man, always rooted in his faith. He often spoke about death with peace, fully prepared and ready to meet Jesus. Living with my dad, I saw firsthand how he nurtured his relationship with God. Nearly every night, he would fall asleep listening to sermons, spending his final moments in conversation with God. His faith was unwavering, and he found comfort in his closeness with Jesus."

The family went on to triumph his charity work, saying he would often use the money earned from his comedy career to help children and those in need. They then asked fans for aid during this trying time, as they needed help to cover the costs of his funeral expenses. A GoFundMe campaign has been launched, and any excess funds raised will go towards carrying out Mutzie's annual Christmas charity project.

"He's been spiritually preparing for his death for most of his life, and these last few years he's been telling me specifics for his funeral, final wishes, etc. Unfortunately, he did not have a life insurance policy and knew he wouldn't be able to leave us much behind financially," the statement read. "My sister Rachel and I have decided to set up a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses and if there are any excess funds after the funeral is covered, we will be donating a portion of the funds to continue his tradition of blessing children with Christmas gifts this coming season. Christmas was his absolute favorite time of year. He'd often tell me, 'It's already July, Santa will be here in six months!' He loved giving gifts and paying it forward, so we want to keep that part of his legacy alive and use his life as an example for how we should live ours."

Funeral arrangements are currently being planned and will be shared through official channels.