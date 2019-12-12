Comedy Central Comedian Chris Cotton Dead at 32

The comedy world has lost a bright light. As Comedy Central detailed on Twitter on Dec. 11, comdian Chris Cotton has passed away at the age of 32.

“We’re devastated by the loss of Chris Cotton – a hilarious comedian, a beloved member of the Comedy Central family and a joy to be around,” the Comedy Central Twitter account wrote. “He will be missed.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Billy Penn reported on Wednesday that Cotton has passed months before he was set to welcome his first child with his wife, EricaLynn, whom he married in May 2011.

We’re devastated by the loss of Chris Cotton – a hilarious comedian, a beloved member of the Comedy Central family and a joy to be around. He will be missed. pic.twitter.com/b7DU4AeGsE — Comedy Central (@ComedyCentral) December 11, 2019

Cotton, a native of South Philadelphia, has appeared on the Comedy Central talk show Every Damn Day and has performed in New York City’s esteemed Gotham City comedy club, per Billy Penn. The comedian also recently released his memoir, What My Dad Did: My Theory On Joke Writing, back in August. His book showcased Cotton’s rise in the ranks of the comedy world in addition to telling the story of his father, Henry S. Cotton Jr.

The late comedian often performed at the Raven Lounge in Center City in Philadelphia, a venue that he helped create with fellow comics Conrad Roth and H. Foley in 2007. Their aim in creating the venue was to help provide a platform to comedians of color.

“This is not a race statement, but it does have a lot to do with it,” Cotton told PhillyVoice.com in 2015 in a discussion about the Raven Lounge and other venues in the Philadelphia area, including the Laff House. “Basically none of the black comics or newer comics knew about this club. And it was the kind of thing where, we’re all working here, we don’t want you to come ’cause we don’t want anybody else taking the spots.”

Cotton was set to perform at the City Winery in Philadelphia on Jan. 6. The event will continue but will now serve as a memorial for the late comedian.

Following the news of Cotton’s passing, many took to social media to send their condolences to his family.

“Philly lost a great comic and a truly great person. My heart goes out to the family of Chris Cotton and all those close to him,” comedian Michelle Biloon wrote and included a link to Cotton’s wife’s baby registry on Amazon.

“Legit heart broken at the new about Chris Cotton,” comedian Alexis Guerreros wrote. “He was a homie and wonderful human being. He’ll be missed greatly. RIP”