Comedy Actor Dies After Sudden Cardiac Arrest: RS Shivaji Was 66

Actor and comedian RS Shivaji has died. The star, best known for his work in Tamil films, passed away in the Indian city of Chennai after suffering a cardiac arrest on Saturday, Sept. 2, just a day after his latest movie, Lucky Man, was released in theaters. He was 66.

Shivaji's death was confirmed in a post shared on the late actor's Facebook page that read, "My appa RS Shivaji had a cardiac arrest and has passed away suddenly Appa s body is at Narayani Apartments, Kamaraj Salai, RA puram Chennai 28 thank you everyone for all your support at this hour." A post shared to the account on Sept. 5 thanked "friends, family, well wishes... for the support you have all rendered at this hour, your prayers mean a lot and I'm truly grateful to everyone who had Appa in their thoughts, who attended his funeral, last rights, who contributed in their own ways, heartfelt thanks to all the great hearts that helped us lift Appa onto his last journey and to each and everyone who stayed with us throughout this tough time."

Born in 1956 to actor-producer MR Santhanam, Shivaji made his film debut in the 1980s and went on to work in the film industry for over four decades, appearing in over 100 movies. Throughout his career, he shared the screen with Kamal Hassan, Rajinikanth, Ajit, Vijay, and more, and is well-remembered for his roles in titles including Vikram, Satya, Apoorva Sagodaragal, Michael Madana Kamaraju, Guna, Chachi 420, and Anbeshivam, according to The Times of India. He is well-known for his famous line "Sir! Neenga Engeyo Poiteenga, sir," 1989's Apoorva Sagodharangal. The line is still widely quoted by Tamil cinema lovers, per The Sun. Shivaji also earned praise for his role of Sai Pallavi's father in 2022's Gargi. His most recent acting credit was in Yogi Babu's Lucky Man, which was released in theaters on Sept. 1.

Many of those in the film industry as well as fans have since taken to social media to pay tribute to Shivaji. Journalist Ramesh Bala wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "Popular Tamil Character/Comedy Actor #RSShivaji passed away in Chennai this morning. He acted in this Friday's release #LuckyMan and has done several memorable roles including #ApoorvaSagodharargal etc." On Facebook, one fan wrote, "We will definitely miss him. Such a good human being. Condolences to the family and may his soul rest in peace."

Outside of acting on the big screen, Shivaji also appeared on the small screen in TV series including Kula Vilakku, Ethanai Konam Ethanai Paarvai, Anbulla Snehidhiye, Maruthani, and Vallamai Tharayo. He also worked as an assistant director, sound designer, and line producer.