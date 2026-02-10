Comedic Actor Recently Revealed Tragic Death of His Son

A comedian/actor is mourning the recent death of his son, and an investigation is underway into how the young man passed.

BBC News reports that Justin Moorhouse found his 28-year-old son, Barney Moorhouse, dead in a bed at the latter’s Manchester residence on Dec. 12. In January, officials revealed results from an autopsy and toxicology tests would be needed to determine the cause of death. Police have noted that the death scene showed no signs of foul play.

Justin Moorhouse performs on the soap box stage during Kendal Calling 2019 at Lowther Deer Park on July 28, 2019 in Kendal, England. (Photo by Carla Speight/Getty Images)

Justin, known for starring in the sitcom Phoenix Nights and guest appearances on Shameless and Coronation Street, announced Barney’s death back in December via Instagram. He remembered his son as “the sweetest, kindest soul” who “went to sleep and didn’t wake up.”

“It is with the heaviest of hearts I have to tell you our beautiful boy Barney has passed away,” Justin wrote. “Me, his mum and step mum, his sister, cousins, aunts and uncles, grandparents and his gorgeous friends are besides ourselves with grief. I am consoling myself as much as I can knowing that he loved us all and knew we loved him. He was so happy, content and excited about the future. The sweetest, kindest soul.

“He just went to sleep and didn’t wake up. I can’t imagine how the next days and weeks will unfold but I know we are able to cope – love always helps. I am him and he is me. Sleep tight Barney.”

The Phoenix Nights star, 55, closed the tribute by adding that he “appreciate(s) your kindness and sensitivity towards the family at this time.”

Loved ones held a memorial service for Barney on Jan. 21.