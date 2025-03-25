Comedian Sienna Hubert-Ross Outraged After Ex Gets Light Plea Deal After Alleged Brutal Assault

The offspring of British banking royalty escaped serious consequences for allegedly strangling and beating his comedian girlfriend, sparking fury from the victim and raising questions about preferential treatment in the Manhattan justice system.

Rising comedian Sienna Hubert-Ross, known for viral Kamala Harris impressions, expressed dismay after prosecutors offered her former boyfriend Oliver Lane a deal equivalent to “a traffic ticket” despite what she describes as a vicious attack, the New York Post reports.

“This is a travesty of justice,” Hubert-Ross, 25, told reporters. “Oliver should not be walking the streets with just a slap on the wrist, free to do this to other young women.”

Lane, 26, an Ivy League graduate whose father serves on the board of a company managing the $9 billion estate of Hugh Grosvenor, the Duke of Westminster, faced felony strangulation and misdemeanor assault charges following an Aug. 8 incident in a Lower East Side apartment, according to court records.

The confrontation allegedly erupted after Hubert-Ross discovered Lane sending “intimate” messages to an ex-girlfriend during their exclusive relationship. According to her $5 million lawsuit, the 6-foot-1 Lane “savagely threw her into a stove, then a bathtub, then punched her multiple times and threw her off a bed where she lost consciousness.”

During the incident, Hubert-Ross managed to initiate a three-way call with her mother and a friend, who heard Lane as he allegedly “violently slapped her across the face at full strength multiple times,” called her a “little child” and threatened to kill her, the outlet notes. The friend contacted authorities, who discovered Hubert-Ross “battered, bruised and bleeding.”

Initially, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office characterized the case as strong, describing the alleged assault as extremely violent. However, months later, prosecutors reversed course, offering Lane a deal requiring only therapy attendance and accepting a restraining order until December 2026 if he pleaded guilty to making “unreasonable noise.”

“I felt betrayed and re-victimized for myself and others,” said Hubert-Ross, who has 375,000 Instagram followers.

When she protested during a December meeting, prosecutors suggested her comedy career, which includes posts about sex, might damage her credibility at trial. They also appeared concerned about Lane’s immigration status and potential deportation, she recalled.

A spokesperson from the DA’s office didn’t dispute this account but maintained they “do not decide whether to prosecute cases based on social media posts unrelated to alleged crimes.” They cited insufficient evidence of neck injuries or loss of consciousness as reasons for dropping the felony strangulation charge.

Brett Gallaway, Hubert-Ross’s civil attorney, expressed bewilderment at the lenient outcome despite the case having more witnesses than typical domestic violence situations, including the victim’s mother and friend who overheard the attack via speakerphone.

“This is someone who allegedly beat his defenseless and frightened girlfriend to a pulp,” Gallaway stated. “He did not run a red light.”

The prosecutor’s suggestion that Hubert-Ross’s comedy content might undermine her credibility represents “horrific and backwards” logic, Gallaway added, likening it to “saying a stripper cannot be raped.”

Hubert-Ross, who describes herself as mixed-race with a Black mother, characterized Lane’s treatment as “an example of rich white privilege taking priority over clear accountability.”

Her legal team has filed a Freedom of Information request seeking explanation for the favorable deal but reports that Bragg’s office has resisted, citing the sealed case file.

Lane’s civil attorney has used the prosecution’s decision to seek dismissal of the lawsuit, writing that “the manner in which DANY and criminal court elected to dispose of the criminal charges against Lane speaks for itself.”

The comedian’s civil suit against Lane continues as she seeks justice through alternative legal channels.