Comedian Joey Paras Dead at 45

Joey Paras, a Filipino actor and comedian, passed away on Sunday at the age of 45, his family announced. According to Pep.ph, Paras' niece, Zciara Shyne Sinchon-Fabian, confirmed his death in a Facebook post. "To all of our family and friends, we are saddened to announce that our Tito Joey Paras passed away and joined our Creator this afternoon, October 29, 2023 at 5:40pm," the message read.

"Unfortunately his heart wasn't able to recover anymore. Currently, his remains is still at the hospital's morgue. We need to settle his hospital bills for us to take him home. Our family is knocking at your kind and generous heart to help us raise a fund to cover his hospital bills." "Funeral arrangements will be announced further," the post added.

It was also confirmed that the wake for theater actor and comedian Joey Paras would be open to the public, according to Wednesday's Facebook post. As part of the public wake held in honor of Paras, Fabian announced that family members, relatives, and friends will be able to pay their last respects starting on Thursday, November 2, at St. Peter Chapel on Site Chuatoco corner Panay Avenue in Quezon City.

"Again, we would like to extend our deepest gratitude for the overwhelming support and appreciation for the kind words, caring thoughts, and prayers that we received from all of you," the post read.

"Any help would be highly appreciated. Please be aware that the channels sent to you by our immediate family are the only official accounts that we endorse for help in light of reports of misinformation spreading and scammers taking advantage of this situation. May we request to include him in your prayers for the eternal repose of his soul." Interment details are still being arranged.

There is no information on what caused Paras' death, but he had a history of heart problems, and in 2018, he was fitted with a pacemaker, which is an artificial device implanted underneath the skin that regulates the heartbeat, reported GMA Integrated News. Paras also had COVID-19 in 2020.

During his time at the University of Santo Tomas, Paras studied communication arts. He was a member of the Tanghalang Pilipino theater guild and made his stage debut in the musical Zsa Zsa Zaturnah before he began to get mainstream recognition. In 2009, Paras starred in the drama comedy Last Supper No. 3, which won the best film award at the Cinemalaya Philippine Independent Film Festival that year.

In addition to appearing in movies such as Sisterakas and Born Beautiful, he has also appeared in TV shows such as Maging Sino Ka Man and Ikaw Sana and has been a co-host of Sunday PinaSaya. In 2014, Paras directed the film Wala Na Bang Ibang Title? and in 2020, the short film Igib.