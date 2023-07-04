Comedian Devraj Patel Dies in Gruesome Motorcycle Crash

Popular comedian and YouTuber Devraj Patel has died in a fatal motorcycle crash. Patel, who's YouTube channel boasts more than 450,000 subscribers, was killed when the pillion he was riding was struck by another vehicle in Raipur, Chattisgarh on Monday, June 26. He was 22.



According to a police official, the fatal accident occurred at around 3:30 p.m. local time on June 26 in the Labhandih area under Telibandha police station limits, the news agency PTI reporter, per The Economic Times. Patel was returning from Nava Raipur after filming a video for his channel 'Dil Se Bura Lagta Hai' when the pillion he was riding was brushed by a truck. While the other rider of the motorcycle, identified as Rakesh Manhar, managed to walk away uninjured, Patel was trapped under the rear wheel of the truck, according to the Entertainment Times. Once he was freed, he was rushed to a local hospital with severe head and body injuries. He was pronounced dead upon arrival.

“दिल से बुरा लगता है” से करोड़ों लोगों के बीच अपनी जगह बनाने वाले, हम सबको हंसाने वाले देवराज पटेल आज हमारे बीच से चले गए.



इस बाल उम्र में अद्भुत प्रतिभा की क्षति बहुत दुखदायी है.



ईश्वर उनके परिवार और चाहने वालों को यह दुःख सहने की शक्ति दे. ओम् शांति: pic.twitter.com/6kRMQ94o4v — Bhupesh Baghel (@bhupeshbaghel) June 26, 2023

"The accident occurred near Labhandi area under Telibandha police station limits when the handle of the motorcycle hit the truck which was going in the same direction and Patel, who was riding pillion, came under the rear wheel of the heavy vehicle," a police official said.

The driver of the other vehicle involved in the accident has since been detained, though they have not been publicly identified. The truck was also seized by officials. An investigation into the fatal accident is ongoing.

Patel, who was from the Mahasamund district, rose to internet stardom after he uploaded his video "Dil Se Bura Lagta Hai" in August 2020. The video proved to be an instant hit, garnering more than 1.7 million views. The video helped launch Patel's career, with the star soon gaining more than 72,000 Instagram followers and more than 450,000 YouTube subscribers. In March 2021, just six months after he shared "Dil Se Bura Lagta Hai," he got his YouTube Silver Play Button, which is given to content creators who have more than 100,000 subscribers. Patel went on to work with fellow YouTuber Bhuvan Bam in the comedy web series "Dhindora."

News of his passing has sparked dozens of tributes. Reacting to his passing on Twitter, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said, "Devraj Patel, who made his place among crores of people with 'Dil Se Bura Lagta Hai' who made us all laugh, left us today. The loss of amazing talent at this young age is very sad. May God give strength to his family and loved ones to bear this loss. Om Shanti."