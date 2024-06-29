Comedian Chooses Voluntary Assisted Dying: Geraldine Doyle Passes Away at 76

Geraldine Doyle, a beloved entertainer, has died. The comedian chose to end her life by means of Voluntary Assisted Dying on May 29, according to a statement sent to Extra.ie and other news outlets. She was 76.

Doyle — not to be confused with the woman named Geraldine Doyle often linked to Rosie the Riveter — was an Irish comic and singer known for albums like Emigrant Eyes (with Danny Doyle) and Stand on Your Man, as well as the humorous book You Wouldn't Read About It!. The Irish entertainer, who lived in Australia, had been dealing with a cancer recurrence since 2017 and opted to die by Voluntary Assisted Dying.

Per the Australian government, "VAD involves a process to access medication and to enable a person to legally choose the manner and timing of their death." Australian adults can choose VAD "if they have a disease or illness that is so severe it is going to cause their death and their suffering cannot be relieved in a manner tolerable to them."

(Photo: Geraldine Doyle – Entertainer. January 20, 1994. - White/Fairfax Media via Getty Images)

Read the official statement on Doyle's death below.