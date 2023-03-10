Cole Sprouse Is Getting Backlash for Call her Daddy Interview

Cole Sprouse appears on the Call her Daddy podcast this week, and the Riverdale actor is getting a lot of backlash for the interview. A clip of Sprouse's conversation with podcast host Alex Cooper went viral, in which he is smoking a cigarette while discussing his past relationship with Lili Reinhart. The pair star together on the CW series based on Archie Comics characters, and they dated from 2018 until 2020.

"It was really hard for both of us, and that's OK," Sprouse said of their breakup. "I think the work thing got difficult because it was hard to suspend all the way we felt about each other. It didn't afford us the luxury of distance to really overcome that. I know we both did quite a bit of damage to each other." While Sprouse's candor is notable, it's not so much his comments that fans have been noticing, as it is the fact the he is awkwardly smoking a cigarette while he chats with Cooper. Scroll down to see a clip and read what people are saying on social media.