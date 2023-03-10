Cole Sprouse Is Getting Backlash for Call her Daddy Interview
Cole Sprouse appears on the Call her Daddy podcast this week, and the Riverdale actor is getting a lot of backlash for the interview. A clip of Sprouse's conversation with podcast host Alex Cooper went viral, in which he is smoking a cigarette while discussing his past relationship with Lili Reinhart. The pair star together on the CW series based on Archie Comics characters, and they dated from 2018 until 2020.
"It was really hard for both of us, and that's OK," Sprouse said of their breakup. "I think the work thing got difficult because it was hard to suspend all the way we felt about each other. It didn't afford us the luxury of distance to really overcome that. I know we both did quite a bit of damage to each other." While Sprouse's candor is notable, it's not so much his comments that fans have been noticing, as it is the fact the he is awkwardly smoking a cigarette while he chats with Cooper. Scroll down to see a clip and read what people are saying on social media.
"However..."
call her daddy podcast is so nasty. like they first invite hailey bieber to talk 45 minutes about selena and now they invite cole sprouse to talk about his relationship with lili reinhart? jobless people fr pic.twitter.com/ODHweVxkxV— ana | FAN ACCOUNT. (@withluvselena) March 8, 2023
"Call her daddy was always full of slut shaming, heteronormativity and internalized misogyny rebranded as 'feminism' just because it comes from a confident woman!! it was never ever a good podcast and it was never even funny or entertaining," a final listener wrote, adding, "However, f— Cole Sprouse especially."prevnext
"...Thought He Was Giving"
that vid of cole sprouse smoking this is what he thought he was givingpic.twitter.com/CkCnK6wgoK— shola (@sunshove) March 8, 2023
"Cole Sprouse couldn't wait one f—in hour to smoke that little cig," podcaster Zachary Piona chided.prevnext
"Absolutely No One"
absolutely no one, not a soul:
cole sprouse on call her daddy: pic.twitter.com/EJUzl65ohC— Melina Glusac (@LeminaGluestick) March 7, 2023
"If a man was entitled enough to smoke cancer sticks inside I would cheat too," somebody else wrote. "Be humble."prevnext
"... Against My Will"
this is what cole sprouse thought he looked like pic.twitter.com/6z9fXIwcKb— susie (@filmsbygays) March 9, 2023
"Everything I know about this man has been against my will," another user tweeted.prevnext
"Cancer Sticks"
he looks + acts trashy 🤷♀️— ethan 🅴☀️ (@cloudxpositions) March 9, 2023
"Tobacco has moderate levels of arsenic and lead while a marijuana is normally natural made. I'd prefer something that grows on nature rather than that factory dumpster trash of a stick thank you," one person offered, arguing against Sprouse's take on marijuana vs. tobacco.prevnext
"Cole Sprouse's Brand"
cole sprouse on that wretched podcastpic.twitter.com/EzATcUmDQ2— On Track (@awholeassmood) March 9, 2023
"The rewriting of Cole Sprouse's brand all within one podcast interview could be studied as a college course," someone quipped.prevnext
"Very Strange"
airing out private details about their break up while the show is literally still filming???? cole sprouse you are very strange🫵🏽pic.twitter.com/8FpH2jYmFr— blair (@lovemesometopaz) March 8, 2023
Cole Sprouse going on Call Her Daddy to complain about getting cheated on by "every girl" when he not only slept with one of my best friends while with his current girlfriend, but also gave her chlamydia," one Twitter user alleged.prevnext
"Hot Shot Film Director"
his demeanour and body language are so hilarious like he’s some hot shot film director and not literal Cole sprouse pic.twitter.com/1Zt5D9ywMq— cool wave 🌒🌊 (@letitwashoverme) March 7, 2023
"Cole Sprouse has the energy of the worst person you met in your Intro to Philosophy class," one person tweeted.prev