Cokie Roberts, Famous ABC News Correspondent, Dead at 75

It’s been reported that Cokie Roberts, a world famous ABC News correspondent, has passed away at the age of 75. According to multiple media outlets, the beloved journalist’s alleged cause of death was due to complications from breast cancer. In the wake of her passing, ABC News president James Goldston called Roberts “a true pioneer for women in journalism,” and added, “Cokie Roberts will be dearly missed. Cokie’s kindness, generosity, sharp intellect and thoughtful take on the big issues of the day made ABC a better place and all of us better journalists.”

The outlet noted that back in August, Roberts — real name Mary Martha Corinne Morrison Claiborne Boggs — implied she’d been suffering some health problems, issuing a statement that read, “Over the summer, I have had some health issues which required treatment that caused weight loss. I am doing fine.”

“I very much appreciate the kind comments I have received and expect to be, as I have been, working away in the days and months to come, covering what promises to be a fascinating election,” she added. “I am grateful to everyone who has been in touch and sent their well wishes. Thanks for caring.”

Through shared family connections, I had the honor of knowing Ms. Roberts. Great woman, superior journalist. My thoughts are with her family. #RIPCokieRoberts Cokie Roberts, Pioneering Journalist Who Helped Shape NPR, Dies at 75 https://t.co/83lzYckfgr — Shaun Cassidy (@shaunpcassidy) September 17, 2019

Many have since taken to social media to mourn the loss of Roberts, with legendary entertainer Shaun Cassidy tweeting, “Through shared family connections, I had the honor of knowing Ms. Roberts. Great woman, superior journalist. My thoughts are with her family. #RIPCokieRoberts.”

“Cokie Roberts was kind. She disagreed agreeably. Cokie listened, offered advice, showed patience and poise, worked hard, put faith & family first. God bless. RIP,” Kellyanne Conway added.

What sad, sad news. Cokie Roberts was a legend in her time and a wonderful person. I grew up loving her political analysis and insights into Washington. She will be terribly missed. https://t.co/21oIOdKMhG — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) September 17, 2019

“My heartfelt condolences to the Roberts family. @CokieRoberts was one of the best. Her intellect and passion for journalism made her a true pioneer. I always enjoyed our conversations and her company. Rest now in peace,” former RNC chairman and current political commentator Michael Steele said of the late journalism icon.

Roberts is survived by her husband of 53 years — and fellow journalist — Steven Roberts, as well as her children Lee and Rebecca, and six grandchildren.

