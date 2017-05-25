Coco Reveals Pic With Pee-Wee Herman Actor Paul Reubens On Instagram

In this week’s edition of, “Celebrities You Never Thought You’d See Together,” allow us to present Coco Austin and Paul Reubens, better known as Pee-wee Herman.

Posting to her Instagram account, Coco shared a photo of herself with the 64-year-old actor/comedian at the Beyond Brookledge event from this past weekend.

Beyond Brookledge is a performance event described as being an “intimate, off-the-wall, 90-minutes of variety acts.”

Not only does Coco look fantastic as usual in the picture, she also used the post as an opportunity to reveal her fan love for Rubens’ work as Pee-wee Herman.

Coco wrote, “I loved PeeWee Playhouse when I was a Lil girl..Who remembers that show?”

Being that she’s 38 years old, and Pee-wee’s Playhouse ran from the late 1980’s to the early 1990’s, she would have been around 10 years old when the show was at its peak popularity.

One of Coco’s followers said, “He was always sooo funny. Wow forgot all about pee wee herman,” and another reminded her, “all the peewee’s are on Netflix. Your little one will love them.”

Not only that, but Ruben’s did a brand new Pee-wee movie for the streaming giant last year, titled Pee-wee’s Big Holiday. That film was co-written by Ruben’s himself and co-produced by Judd Apatow.

That film was well-received by critics and fans alike, so there’s a chance they could make another Pee-wee film. If they do perhaps Coco can get a cameo. The only thing better than a fan getting to meet their idol is a fan getting to work with their idol.

