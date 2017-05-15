Coco’s New Traveling Photo Shows She Is The Queen Of Curves

Coco Austin doesn't miss a chance to showcase her curvy body even when traveling at the airport. The 38-year-old reality star took to Instagram this weekend to reveal a sexy snap from LAX that shows her rocking a skintight dress that highlights her busty build and pert posterior.

The blond bombshell shared the snap with the caption: "Ready for Cali! Dog, kid and all (but not seen obviously) And yes I'm in flats... My new addiction is @giuseppezanottidesign... Need to get into my beach vibe."

The eye-catching image shows the mother of one sporting a form-fitting floral dress that accentuates her hourglass shape. She paired the black and white floor-length dress with a pair of strappy flats. Coco's long locks were teased into flowing waves that cascaded down her side as she was photographed while taking a stroll through the airport.

The Ice & Coco star was headed to California to celebrate Mother's Day with her mom, Tina. Once Coco and her baby, Chanel Nicole, made it to their destination, the wife of Law & Order: SVU star Ice-T took to Instagram to share an adorable photo showing three generations of her family.

Coco captioned the picture: "Happy Mother's Day! Enjoying it with my mom Tina and @babychanelnicole...Love candid moments.

Earlier this month, Coco Austin's adoring fans were thrilled to learn that she and her rapper husband could possibly be featured in another reality TV show. Coco spoke out about the possibility of starring in a new series during an interview with Hollywood Life.

"Women need to talk, women need to open up and have the conversation, and I'm here for it and there for them," Coco said. "It has to do with a mommy show, about women, taboo subjects, and all that good stuff!"

In the past, Coco Austin has been outspoken about motherhood, and her relationship with her 1-year-old daughter Chanel Nicole. Coco revealed that the show would be an extension of what she frequently blogs about on her website.

"I get questions like crazy on my website. [Moms] want to know my fitness regime and what diapers I use on Chanel and you know, every little detail," she said. "So not only do I write a baby blog about my journey with [Chanel], but it's just an overwhelming response!"

