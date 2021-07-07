Coco Austin Reveals If She's Really Related to 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin

✖

Coco Austin had to make things clear about her being related to "Stone Cold" Steve Austin. The 42-year old actress and model went to Instagram on Thursday to reveal that she is not related to the WWE Hall of Famer. However, Coco Austin did reveal that she met Steve Austin recently and said the name is familiar in her family.

"Setting the record straight... for my whole career (24 years), I'm 42 now, many people thought ['Stone Cold' Steve Austin] as related to me," Coco Austin wrote in the caption that had a photo of her and Steve Austin. "But I know why they thought this. My dad's real name is Steve Austin and that's where the twist came..I recently met Stone Cold himself in real life which was amazing because I feel like I already know him."

One thing to note about this is Steve Austin's real name is Steve Williams (Steve Anderson when he was born), and he grew up in Texas. Coco Austin's real name is Nicole Austin (legally Nicole Morrow), and she grew up in California. It's not clear where the two Austins met, but Steve Austin is staying busy with different TV projects with USA Network and Peacock. The former WWE Superstar spoke to PopCulture.com in March and revealed if there are any more movies in his future.

"I’m just not really interested in acting," Austin said. "Not to say that I wouldn’t just for a small role or something like that. But for me being on a set in a trailer going through the motions over and over and over again, reading dialogue, it doesn’t appeal to me. With Broken Skull Sessions, I do tons of research, so does my team, but that’s just talking back and forth with someone. With everything that I do, like [Straight Up Steve Austin] I gotta do my prep work, but I’m not trying to be anybody other than me."

For Coco Austin, she is enjoying spending quality time with her family. She has been married to hip-hop legend and actor Ice-T for 20 years, and they have a 5-year old daughter. In May, Ice-T told InTouch Weekly the secret to their happy marriage is 'We address problems quickly. She doesn’t say, 'I’m mad at you from last month.' How am I supposed to fix something if I didn’t know it was broken? And we compromise."