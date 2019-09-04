Coco Austin Proves to Fans She Can Still ‘Do Splits’ in Sizzling Photo That’s Heating up the Comments

Coco Austin is proving she’s still got it in her most recent Instagram post. The 40-year-old model took to the social media platform over Labor Day Weekend to share a bikini photo of herself doing the splits. She told her 3 million followers that she was making good on a promise to share an updated photo of the intense move after sharing a throwback snap from an old photo shoot.

“Here’s your answer to me still being able to do the splits….Recently I posted an older modeling pic I did years ago doing the splits and I promised an updated photo ..I tried to remake the same pic during a casual pool day.. what do you think?” Austin captioned the new photo, in which she posed in a blue thong bikini on a red couch. “Now go back to the original pic to see what I’m talking about ..its a few photos back.”

Her followers immediately gushed over the photo. “Fit life!!!!” one Instagram user commented. “Go girl,” another said.

“You are gorgeous!! Love the curves and showing that women don’t need to be bean poles. Screw the haters,” someone else said.

The initial photo Auston referred to was from Coco Magazine, she said. She shared the old image in August, writing, “taken for my ‘Coco Magazine’ years ago.. followers ask can I still do the splits? I guess you have to stay tuned to see…. #thongthursday.”

Austin made headlines last week after taking to the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards in a sheer dress that nearly caused a wardrobe malfunction. She shared several photos of her figure-hugging embellished dress that showed off her curves. In a post that included a few photos with husband Ice T, Austin wrote, “I think Ice and I came out in a bang for VMA’s …. what do you think?”

The parents defended their decision to run an Instagram account dedicated to their 3-year-old daughter Chanel after some trolls said the account exploited the child.

“If you don’t want to see pics, don’t follow,” Ice T, 61, told InTouch. “You know, the day she was born, we started because I knew, you know, parents are always showing pictures of your kids. And you make people sick. So I said I’ll just give her a Twitter page and Instagram page, and we can load that up.”

“And now she’s got almost 400,000 Instagram followers. And she don’t even know it,” he continued.