Coco Austin Mourns Best Friend's Sudden Death

Coco Austin shared some tragic news on Monday about one of her dear friends. On Instagram, she told her followers that her friend, Stacey Disney, died after experiencing a series of heart attacks. Austin wrote that Disney was on life support after suffering from heart attacks, but passed away due to complications.

Austin posted a series of photos of herself and Disney to celebrate her friend. She began her message by writing that it "saddens" her soul to have to write a message about her friend's passing. The 42-year-old wrote that she received the news last week about how Disney was placed on life support. A day after receiving that news, she learned that Disney died. In her caption, Austin noted that she wanted to clear up rumors about Disney's death, writing that she died "of heart attacks and wasn't treated until couple hours after it happened and by then she was too far gone. [sic]" She also said that this information was all from the physician who treated Disney.

"Stacey was the nicest, sweetest,gentle human being. Always laughing with great positive energy," Austin wrote. "I knew her for more than 20 year, it was hard picking pics I have of her for all these years cuz I have tons....from model, to showgirl,to fashion and wingkini designer, to TV personality, to mother of 2 boys, to one of the biggest 'Coco" cheerleaders to the most recent venture, The "Mad Hattress" where she makes huge beautiful Derby looking Hats ..I mean the list goes on!" She continued to write that Disney left her mark on the world and that she'll dearly miss being able to make even more memories with her.

"Its hard to think I wont be able to have long video chats with her silly smily self anymore," Austin added. "She definitely made an incredible mark on this place called earth and now she has moved to the next stage with her soul. I bet ya she'll be designing some beautiful angel outfits and big big hats to go with them." The model ended her message by sharing her love for Disney and sending her support to her friend's family, writing, "I love you forever and ever Stacey until we meet again.. I will be waiting for your message from a different dimension."