See Coco’s Most Wild Instagram Moments

Coco Austin has been known to take social media game to new levels with her steamy, sultry snapshots.

The reality fixture has been uploading a handful of new snapshots over the years that show her in a variety of racy lingerie numbers and other daring ensembles that leave little to the imagination.

Videos by PopCulture.com

This bodysuit is perfect for your honey or just to wear it with jeans! #CocoLicious Lingerie Get it on Amazon or in the link in bio A post shared by Coco (@coco) on Aug 29, 2017 at 4:19pm PDT

On Wednesday of this week, the wife of rapper Ice-T shared a photo in which she modeled one of her risqué Cocolicious lingerie items.

“This bodysuit is perfect for your honey or just to wear it with jeans! #CocoLicious Lingerie,” the 38-year-old TV personality captioned the post.

In the steamy picture, Coco is lying on a leopard-print carpet with her legs propped up on a mirror. Her all-white bodysuit features cutouts over her chest and abdomen and is cut high above her waist. She was pictured shooting a smoldering glance at the camera while holding one hand to her cheek and her other arm outstretched above her head.

This was just one of several revealing snaps that Coco shared in recent weeks. Keep scrolling to see more.

Coco Channels Her Inner ‘Tinker Bell’

With Halloween just around the corner, Coco gave her fans a preview of one of her possible costume choices.

On Wednesday, Coco revealed a photo of her wearing a fairy costume that put her famous figure on full display. The getup was complete with large wings, masquerade-style mask and a feather-accented bikini.

She shared the post with a shout out to a costume designer friend while also writing, “My version of Tinker Bell…What do u think?”

Hey guys follow my girlfriend @staceylindedisney she makes bad ass costumes.. Maybe look at her site.. Remember Halloween is around the corner website is Fairytail-collection.com My version of Tinker Bell.. What do u think? A post shared by Coco (@coco) on Aug 29, 2017 at 2:23pm PDT

Coco Poses in Animal Print Mini-Dress

Any of Coco’s hardcore fans know that she has a massive shoe closet, and a bit of an obsession with stilettos.

At the end of August, the blonde model posed for Shoeholics Magazine wearing an animal print mini-dress and matching heels.

The image shows Coco seated in a high-heel shaped red chair with one of her legs pointed straight up in the air and the air bent towards the ground. She leaned back on the fancy chair while smiling for the camera.

“One of my favorite pics from @shoeholics mag!!” she captioned the post.

Coco Is on Her ‘Gym Grind’

One thing that is evident in her recent posts is that Coco has been working hard to maintain her figure.

While she frequently shares yoga photos on Instagram, the mother of one revealed that she has been trying to get back on a more regular exercise regimen.

“Back on my gym grind,” she wrote in the caption. “That’s when I bring out all my fun leggings…I have to admit its harder to get my workout in now with a baby…my life has been catering to her the past year. I feel guilty having ‘me time.’ “

Back on my gym grind.. That’s when I bring out all my fun leggings..I have to admit its harder to get my workout in now with a baby..my life has been catering to her the past year.I feel guilty having “me time” Outfit by- @acaiberryfashion A post shared by Coco (@coco) on Aug 28, 2017 at 9:35am PDT

Coco Gushes Over Her Adorable Daughter

When Coco isn’t dropping saucy pics, she is usually gushing over her daughter, Chanel Nicole.

Just like Coco played dress-up in one of her previous posts, she had Chanel doing the same in an adorable princess outfit.

“Can headbands get any bigger? LOL,” she wrote. “Bedtime in my house is always fun. I can’t stop dressing up my baby girl. And to think I never had a doll growing up. (I was a tomboy).”