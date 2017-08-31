Coco’s 4th Of July Swimsuit Is A Dazzling Mix Of Colors And Stripes

Coco Austin's American spirit is on full display in her social media posts for Independence Day. The 38-year-old reality star took to Instagram to upload a number of pics and videos that showed her wearing a festive bikini while spending a chill day on the water.

The blond bombshell's first post for the 4th of July showed her sporting a blue bikini with red and white stripes on the trim. The ensemble flaunted her curvy figure as she sat holding her daughter, Chanel Nicole, in her lap. To complete her look, Coco opted for a flashy pair of sunglasses.

To celebrate the holiday, the Ice Loves Coco star spent time with her adorable daughter and husband, rapper Ice-T. She captioned a pic of the trio: "Cheers from the Ice family! #july4th2017 (Chanel likes to make funny faces with the camera haha)."

To offer her 2.8 million Instagram followers an extensive look at her sun-filled day, Coco Austin shared a montage of clips she recorded throughout the day.

The fashion designer can be seen playing with her daughter, who was sporting a matching bikini, while on a boat as the wind rushed through their hair.

Coco Austin concluded her festive Instagram posts with one final snap of her and Chanel. The image showed Coco seated on a cushioned seat on the boat while baby Chanel rested on her chest.

She captioned the pic: "I love how she loves on me all day."

Photo Credit: Getty / Valerie / Macon