Coachella 2019: Nicki Minaj, Diddy and Ariana Grande Fans Upset Over Mic Malfunctions

Coachella fans didn’t take too kindly to the technical difficulties that Nicki Minaj and Sean “Diddy” Combs experienced during surprise appearances in the middle of Ariana Grande‘s set.

#Arichella: Ariana Grande & Nicki Minaj facing technical issues while performing “Bang Bang”: ‘We can’t hear anything’. #Coachella pic.twitter.com/NGYNkcki33 — Ariana Grande Access (@archivesaga) April 15, 2019

Fans were over the moon about Grande’s surprise *NSYNC reunion, but when she brought out Minaj to perform their collaborations of “Bang Bang” and “Side to Side,” the microphone kept going in and out, and Grande told the crowd, “We can’t hear anything!”

It’s likely that their in-ear microphones weren’t working, so the performers were struggling to hear the music through the loudspeakers, which, as a result, caused Minaj to rap slightly off beat. Video footage showed that Minaj clearly looked confused at what was going on, while Grande struggled to chime in and keep up with her.

During Diddy‘s performance of “Mo Money Mo Problems,” the rapper’s microphone dropped in and out throughout the song.

Fans took to social media to commiserate with the artists following the technical difficulties.

“Whoever gave Nicki that faulty-ass ear piece, meet me in the back,” one Twitter user wrote.

“The technical team did Nicki dirty,” another said.

“Nicki don’t look too happy,” one fan wrote with a crying laughing emoji.

“Awww I feel bad for Nicki. We know she can’t hear s—. Ugh sucks!” another wrote.

“Nicki handled that audio f— up so professionally. A true legend,” someone else said.

Several others posted GIFs and memes joking about Minaj going off on the audio engineers backstage after the show.

Other standout moments from the first weekend of Coachella include Kacey Musgraves‘ hilarious call-and-response fail during her performance Friday night.

The 30-year-old country singer was singing her song “Velvet Elvis” when she asked the crowd, “Let’s see if Cali can bring the ‘yeehaw’ to me. When I say, ‘Yee,’ you say, ‘Haw.’” The audience correctly repeated the sequence twice before Musgraves gave the direction again, with the eager crowd giving an early “Haw” despite the fact Musgraves hadn’t yet said “Yee.”

“I didn’t f—in’ say ‘Yee!’” she said. The clip instantly went viral, and Musgraves herself even reposted it later.