Coachella 2019: Ariana Grande Fans Are Furious Over Her Getting Hit by a Lemon

Ariana Grande fans were left fuming after the pop star was hit in the chest with a lemon at Coachella during the California music festival’s second weekend.

The 25-year-old songstress was in the middle of her set Sunday night when an audience member took the opportunity to hurl a lemon at her, hitting her in the chest as she made her way across the stage with her dancers. The crowd reacted with shock before Grande stopped dancing and noted, “That’s ’cause one of y’all threw a lemon at me, s—.”

She left the stage quickly before returning to performer song “NASA.”

Fans immediately took to social media to rage about the incident.

“OK who threw a f—ing lemon at ariana bc i’m ready to fight,” one Twitter user wrote.

“If you throw a lemon at Ariana Grande, you’re a piece of s—,” another wrote.

“why did someone throw a LEMON at ariana grande ahsjdkdk,” someone vented, adding a skull emoji.

“why are people throwing LEMONS of all things at Ariana? who just has a lemon with them at a music festival I’m confused,” someone else wondered.

As it turns out, the lemon may be more symbolic than what meets the eye, as the fruit has been associated with Beyonce since the singer released her 2016 album, Lemonade. Grande fans are speculating that a member of the Beyhive was the one to throw the lemon after it was reported that Grande was paid more for her performance at Coachella than Beyoncé, who headlined the festival in 2018. That report was later debunked, with the two women having likely been paid around the same amount — a cool $8 million.

Aside from what she said during the show, Grande has yet to speak out about the lemon incident. At another point during her set, she brought out Justin Bieber, marking the Canada native’s first public appearance onstage in two years. On stage, Bieber performed his hit “Sorry” and told fans that a new album is on its way.

“I haven’t been on stage in like two years. I came out here, I had no idea I was going to be on this stage tonight, absolutely no idea,” he told the crowd. “I wore this fly outfit not knowing that I was going to be on stage. So anyways, this is my first time on stage in like two years. So I had to get my groove back…I had to get my swag back, you know what I’m saying? Thank you so much Coachella, thank you so much to Ariana Grande. And by the way…album coming soon.”