CNN Host Wolf Blitzer Appears to Nearly Vomit on Air

Many shared concerns for the host after he had to step away.

Wolf Blitzer seemed worse for wear while interviewing Rep. Jamie Raskin on Thursday's broadcast of The Situation Room. As TMZ notes, the anchor was listening to the House dem's take on the ballot controversy with Donald Trump in Colorado. Then he seems to be distressed and struggling to hold something down.

Blitzer manages to hold it together, but he couldn't hide the distress at the moment. The camera cuts from Blitzer, leaving Raskin speaking alone. But if you listen closely, you can hear the sounds of someone spitting in the background after the camera cuts from Blitzer. After the segment, the network cut to commercial.

“Wolf had to step away.” Watch Wolf Blitzer’s face carefully. He goes into some sort of physical distress while on live TV, CNN abruptly cuts to a commercial, then returns with another anchor. Blitzer has since posted, “I’m fine!”. (Video: CNN) pic.twitter.com/OQm04Igioq — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) February 9, 2024

When the network returned from commercial, correspondent Paula Reid greeted viewers and noted that Blitzer had to step away and will be back. He never did, however, with CNN telling the Washington Post that he wasn't feeling well and Blitzer taking to social media to calm any fears.

"I'm fine! Thanks for the well wishes. I'll see you back in the Situation Room soon," Blitzer wrote. He has been with CNN since 1990 and has been the host of The Situation Room since 2005. He was CNN's lead political anchor until 2021.